Colorado 5A State Bronze Medalist Ryan Johnston Sends Verbal to Kansas Jayhawks

The University of Kansas has received a verbal commitment from 2022 Winter US Open qualifier Ryan Johnston for its class of 2027. She is a rising senior at Arapahoe Senior High School and swims year-round with the Aquawolves Swim Team.

I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Kansas to continue my academic and athletic career! I want to thank my coaches, teammates and family for helping make this dream a reality! I am so grateful for the support and for this opportunity! Can’t wait to be a Jayhawk! ROCK CHALK!

In February, Johnston and her Arapahoe Senior teammates competed at the Colorado HS Girls 5A State Championships. She made it back in the A-final of the 100 breast and the 50 free. She touched 3rd in the breast and ninth in the 50 free.

Johnston’s State meet breast time broke the school record and earned her a 2022 Summer Juniors cut. Earlier in the season, she broke Arapahoe’s pool record in the 100 breast. She is also a 2022 Winter US Open qualifier in the 200 breast.

Top SCY Times:

50 breast – 30.27

100 breast – 1:02.35

200 breast – 2:20.87

The Hawkeye women were runners-up at the 2022 Big 12 Conference Championships behind the University of Texas. Breast and IM specialist Kate Steward led the team, taking home two individual silvers and a fourth place finish.

Johnston’s best 100 breast time would have landed her in the A-final at the Big 12 Conference. She would have been Kansas’ third-fastest competitor last season in the 100 breast.

The University of Kansas has also picked up verbals from Bradie Ward and Halle McCullough for the class of 2027.

