Kylie Masse Resets Her Own 50 BK Commonweath Games Record, Winning Gold in 27.31

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 26.98, Liu Xiang (CHN) – 2018

Commonwealth Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2021

(AUS) – 2021 Commonwealth Games Record: 27.47, Kylie Masse (CAN) – 2022

2018 Commonwealth Champion: Emily Seebohm (AUS), 27.78

For the second time in two days, Kylie Masse has set a Commonwealth Games record in the women’s 50 backstroke. This time, she did it on her way to gold in the event, touching the wall in 27.31 to win .16 seconds ahead of Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan.

Masse broke her own Commonwealth Games record of 27.47, which she set in the semifinals. Before that, the record belonged to Georgia Davies in 27.56, which she set in 2014. O’Callaghan earned her silver medal in 27.47, which would have tied the Games record had Masse not broken it ahead of her.

Masse’s new Commonwealth Games record is also exactly the time that she went to win Worlds earlier this summer. That’s a positive note to end the meet on for her, as she was off her Budapest times in both the 100 and 200 backstroke. In both those events, Kaylee McKeown won, breaking Masse’s own Commonwealth Games records.

Through the rounds of this event, Masse continually topped the field. She had a nice progression too, getting faster from prelims to semifinals to finals.

Masse’s 50 Back Progression at the Commonwealth Games

Masse – Finals Masse – Semifinals Masse – Prelims 50 27.31 27.47 27.57

This was Masse’s last individual swim of the meet. To end the session, she will lead off Canada’s 4×100 medley relay.