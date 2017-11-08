College Swimming Weekend Roundup: 10/30/17-11/5/17

Texas A&M’s win over the Texas men was the biggest headline of the weekend, while the Texas women’s win over A&M was an upset in its own right.

In case you missed any of the college swimming competition from this weekend, we’ve included the final scores below for you. If we missed any meet, please note them in the comments and we’ll get them included.

Meet Date
Score
Louisville vs. Tennessee Nov 2
MEN: Tennessee 170, Louisville 130
WOMEN: Tennessee 156, Louisville 144
Stanford vs. Oregon State Nov 2
STANFORD: 170
OREGON STATE: 77
Thomas Murphy Invitational (Loyola University) Nov 3 WOMEN:
1. Johns Hopkins 944
2. West Chester 910
3. Drexel 754
4. Loyola 734
MEN:
1. Drexel 954.5
2. Johns Hopkins 926.5
3. West Chester 669
4. Loyola 602
Virginia vs. Duke Nov 3
Men: Virginia 169, Duke 131 | Women: Virginia 182, Duke 115
Grand Canyon vs. Air Force, Idaho, Northern Arizona Nov 3
Grand Canyon 162, Idaho 81
Grand Ganyon 142, Air Force 101
Northern Arizona 171, Air Force 129
Northern Arizona 173, Idaho 122
Southern Connecticut vs. Connecticut Nov 3 MEN: Connecticut 153, Southern Connecticut 123
WOMEN: Connecticut 158, Southern Connecticut 126
Rhode Island vs. Providence Nov 3
Rhode Island 146, Providence 105
Wright State vs. IUPUI Nov 3 MEN: Wright State 109, IUPUI 96
WOMEN: IUPUI 124, Wright State 80
Southern Methodist vs. Louisiana State Nov 3
MEN: LSU 192.5, SMU 100.5 | WOMEN: LSU 174, SMU 126
Howard vs. Mount St. Marys (MD), Virginia Military Institute Nov 3 WOMEN:
Mount St. Mary’s 117, Howard 106
Howard 146, Virginia Military Institute 109
MEN:
Howard 123, Mount St. Mary’s 91
Howard 145, Virginia Military Institute 117
Arizona vs. UCLA Nov 3 ARIZONA: 154.5
UCLA: 145.5
Cal vs. Oregon State Nov 3
CALIFORNIA: 164
OREGON STATE: 85
Stanford vs. NC State Nov 3
STANFORD: 189
NC STATE: 104
Southern Cal vs. Arizona State Nov 4
Arizona State vs. UCLA Nov 5
Wagner vs. Bryant, Central Connecticut Nov 3
Wagner 217, Central Connecticut State 134
Wagner 192, Bryant 161
Northern Iowa vs. Air Force, Idaho Nov 3
St. Louis vs. Arkansas-Little Rock, Lindenwood-Belleville Nov 3 WOMEN
St. Louis 182, Lindenwood-Belleville 34
St. Louis 141, Little Rock 82
MEN
St. Louis 165, Lindenwood-Belleville 49
Colorado State vs. Houston Nov 3
Houston 174.5, Colorado State 122.5
Cleveland State vs. Green Bay, Marshall Nov 3 MEN: Cleveland State 178.5, Green Bay 174.5
WOMEN
Cleveland State 1888, Green Bay 165
Cleveland State 184, Marshall 166
Columbia vs. Army, Penn Nov 3 Columbia 168, Army 129
Columbia 198, Penn 102
Texas A&M vs. Texas Nov 3
MEN: Texas A&M 158, Texas 142
WOMEN: Texas 151.5, Texas A&M 148.5
Georgetown, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall, Villanova, Rutgers (w) Nov 3 MEN
Georgetown 210.5, Villanova 145.5
Pitt 274, Villanova 76
Seton Hall 195, Villanova 152
Pitt 270, Seton Hall 77
Georgetown 183, Seton Hall 168
Pitt 278, Georgetown 75
WOMEN
Villanova 246, Georgetown 107
Pitt 213, Villanova 140
Villanova 210.5, Rutgers 142.5
Villanova 272, Seton Hall 81
Rutgers 235, Georgetown 117.5
Georgetown 253, Seton Hall 100
Pitt 219, Rutgers 134
Pitt 287, Seton Hall 66
Pitt 269.5, Georgetown 83.5
Rutgers 275, Seton Hall 78
Ohio State vs. Akron, Denison Nov 3
Florida International vs. Illinois Nov 3
Florida International 251.5, Illinois 166.5
Southern Illinois vs. Kentucky, Missouri, Northwestern Nov 3
Wheaton (IL) vs. UW-Milwaukee Nov 3 MEN: UW-Milwaukee 120.5, Wheaton 79.5
WOMEN: UW-Milwaukee 131, Wheaton 69
Youngstown State vs. Duquesne Nov 3
Duquesne 168, Youngstown State 125
Keene State vs. Boston College Nov 3 WOMEN: Boston College 245, Keene State 51
MEN: Boston College 239, Keene State 49
Iowa vs. Purdue Nov 3
MEN: Iowa 152, Purdue 148 | WOMEN: Purdue 176, Iowa 123
Arkansas vs. Nebraska Nov 3
Arkansas 154, Nebraska 84
USD Tri Duals Nov 3
Minnesota vs. Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin Nov 3
UC Santa Barbara vs. UC San Diego Nov 4 MEN: UC Santa Barbara 151, UC San Diego 105
WOMEN: UC Santa Barbara 155, UC San Diego 102
Western Illinois vs. Olivet Nazarene, Valparaiso Nov 4 WOMEN
Western Illinois 197, Valparaiso 54
Western Illinois 142.5, Olivet Nazarene 124.5
MEN
Western Illinois 185, Valparaiso 82
Olivet Nazarene 150, Western Illinois 123
Florida State vs. Florida Southern Nov 4
Men:
Florida State def. Florida Southern 176-84
Women:
Florida State def. West Florida 187-101
Florida State def. North Florida 187-95
Florida State def. Florida Southern 159-100
West Florida def. North Florida 171-122
West Florida def. Florida Southern 151-140
Florida Southern def. North Florida 159-100
Cal Poly vs. Pepperdine Nov 4
Cal vs. NC State Nov 4
CALIFORNIA: 176
NC STATE: 124
Florida vs. FGCU Nov 4
Florida 173, FGCU 125
Colgate vs. Canisius Nov 4
Canisius 187.5, Colgate 93.5
Denison vs. Xavier Nov 4 WOMEN: Denison 145, Xavier 117
MEN: Denison 171, Xavier 86
Siena vs. Stony Brook Nov 4
Siena 172, Stony Brook 58
Bucknell vs. American, Lafayette, Navy Nov 4 MEN
Bucknell 201, American 82
Bucknell 184, Lafayette 113
Navy 189, Bucknell
Navy 191, American 68
Navy 191, Lafayette 95
WOMEN
Navy 220, American 76
Navy 177.5, Bucknell 120.5
Navy 239, Lafayette 58
Bucknell 254, Lafayette 45
Bucknell 221, American 77
American 209, Lafayette 85
Cincinnati vs. IUPUI Nov 4
WOMEN: Cincy 213, IUPUI 82 | MEN: Cincy 186.5, IUPUI 108.5
Ohio vs. Buffalo Nov 4
Buffalo 161 – Ohio 139
Mustang Invitational Nov 4
LIU-Brooklyn vs. St. Francis (PA), St. Peters Nov 4
St. Francis 159, LIU Brooklyn 82
Northern Iowa vs. Nebraska-Omaha Nov 4
Northern Iowa 189, Omaha 111
Seattle vs. Simon Fraser Nov 4
Simon Fraser 132.5, Seattle 125.5
Dartmouth vs. Boston College Nov 4 Dartmouth 192, Boston College 108
Boston University vs Umass Nov 4 MEN: UMASS 154, Boston U 154
WOMEN: Boston U 160, UMASS 140
Toledo vs. Ball State, Oakland Nov 4
Oakland 165.5, Toledo 134.5
Oakland 204, Ball State 96
Toledo 207.5, Ball State 92.5
Columbia vs. Penn Nov 4 MEN: Columbia 198, Penn 102
Kansas vs. Nebraska Nov 4
Kansas 159, Nebraska 141
Indiana State vs. Arkansas-Little Rock, Evansville Nov 4
Indiana State 156, Little Rock 83
Indiana State 144, Evansville 99
Indiana State 192, Butler 39
Evansville 193, Butler 44
Evansville 134, Little Rock 108
Little Rock 163, Butler 64
Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green State Nov 4
Miami 224, BGSU 85
Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart Nov 4
Holy Cross 171, Sacred Heart 123
Campbell vs. UNC Asheville Nov 4
Campbell 162, UNC Asheville 100
Arizona vs. Southern California Nov 4
MEN: USC 171, Arizona 123
WOMEN: USC 165, Arizona 133
Old Dominion vs. UMBC Nov 4 MEN: UMBC 164, Old Dominion 133
WOMEN: UMBC 161, Old Dominion 134
CSU East Bay vs. Nevada Reno Nov 4
UC Davis 226, CSU East Bay 51
UNC-Wilmington vs. Delaware, James Madison, William & Mary Nov 4 MEN
UNCW 236, Delaware 117
William & Mary 235, Delaware 112
William & Mary 201, UNCW 140
WOMEN
UNCW 252, Delaware 101
William & Mary 176, UNCW 171
James Madison 202, UNCW 151
William & Mary 239, Delaware 108
James Madison 262, Delaware 91
James Madison 180, William & Mary 167
Incarnate Word vs. UT-Permian Basin Nov 4 MEN: Incarnate Word 150, UTPB 78
WOMEN: Incarnate Word 160,UTPB 59
Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas Nov 4
Arkansas 133, Vanderbilt 67
Grand Valley State vs. Northern Michigan, Michigan State Nov 4 MEN: Grand Valley State 171, Northern Michigan 129
WOMEN: Northern Michigan 181, Grand Valley State 116
UC Santa Cruz vs. San Jose State Nov 4
San Jose State 230, UC Santa Cruz 69
Providence vs. Fairfield Nov 4 WOMEN: Fairfield 184.5, Providence 113.5
MEN: Providence 164, Fairfield 98
Yale vs. Brown Nov 4
WOMEN: Yale: 201.5, Brown 93.5 | MEN: Yale: 211, Brown 89
South Carolina vs. Auburn Nov 4
Men’s score: Auburn 164, South Carolina 131
Fresno State vs. Fresno State, Fresno Pacific Nov 4
Utah vs. UNLV Nov 4
WOMEN: Utah 171, UNLV 123 | MEN: Utah 188, UNLV 107
Cal Baptist vs. CSU Bakersfield Nov 4
MEN: Cal Baptist 169, CSU Bakersfield 131
WOMEN: CSU Bakersfield 158.5, Cal Baptist 141.5
Evansville vs. Butler, Indiana State, Little Rock Nov 4 Scores above
Columbia vs. Harvard Nov 5

