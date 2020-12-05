2020 JANIS HAPE DOWD INVITATIONAL

Thursday, December 3-Saturday, December 5

Teams: University of North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech, Duke, Wolfpack Elite

Koury Natatorium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Format: Short Course Yards (SCY)

Prelims/Finals

Prelims @9AM Central, Finals @5PM Central

2021 NCAA Qualifying Times

Results on Meet Mobile: “UNC ‘Janis Hape Dowd’ Invitational”

NC State post-grad Coleman Stewart cranked out a 43.62 in the 100 yard backstroke in Friday evening, coming within 0.13 of the American Record and taking more than 3/10ths off his lifetime best. Stewart is now the 2nd-fastest performer all-time behind only American and World Record holder Ryan Murphy while this swim is the 3rd-fastest performance all-time.

Prior Friday, Stewart was the 4th-fastest performer all-time with a lifetime best of 43.98 set at the 2019 NCAA Championships, taking 2nd to Harvard’s Dean Farris who won the race in 43.66. Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas posted a 43.87 in November to become just the 4th man under the 44-second barrier.

Stewart has now swam sub-44 in the 100 yard backstroke on two occasions–three if you count the unofficial 43.9 he swam as a freshman in a now-banned polyurethane suit during practice.

Murphy and Stewart are the only swimmers to date that have swam under 44.00 in the 100 backstroke on more than one occasion with Murphy having done it three times and Stewart twice.

Top-10 Performers: Men’s 100 Yard Backstroke

Stewart split 21.10/22.52 in his effort, representing his fastest opening 50 by nearly a quarter-second and 0.01 faster than American Record holder Ryan Murphy was when he swam 43.49 in 2016.

MURPHY 2016 STEWART 2020 FARRIS 2019 CASAS 2020 STEWART 2019 1st 50 20.96 21.10 20.85 21.07 21.38 2nd 50 22.53 22.52 22.81 22.8 22.6 Total Time 43.49 43.62 43.66 43.87 43.98

Murphy and Stewart each hold multiple spots on the top-10 performances list with Murphy having three appearances and Stewart having four.

Top-10 Performances: Men’s 100 Yard Backstroke