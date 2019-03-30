Dean Farris Scares Murphy’s Record to Win NCAA 100 Back Title as the 2nd Man Ever Under 44

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
- Psych Sheet
- Live Stream
- Live results
Was it risky to choose the 100 back over the 200 free individually? Well, Harvard’s Dean Farris is the fastest current NCAA swimmer in both. Many swimming fans considered the switch form the 200 free to the 100 back individually to be a risky choice considering the depth of the 100 back this year. That choice was especially questioned after Farris went a 1:29.15 on the 800 free relay leadoff to break the 200 free American Record on Wednesday night, which was about a full second faster than it took to win tonight’s individual 200 free. However, Farris knew what he was doing, as he crushed his lifetime best to become the 2nd man ever to break 44 seconds and win the 100 back title.
Farris’ Splits:
- 1st 50: 20.85
- 2nd 50: 22.81
- Final Time: 43.66
Farris ripped a 20.85 to the feet to take the early lead in tonight’s race, winning the event in 43.66. That makes him the 2nd fastest man in history. Olympic champion Ryan Murphy‘s record is in danger next year, as Farris has another season left. NC State’s Coleman Stewart, the 2018 champion, is also in the hunt for that record. He’s now the 3rd man ever under 44 with his runner-up finish in 43.98. The record stands at a 43.49 from the 2016 NCAA Championships.
ALL TIME TOP 10 PERFORMERS – MEN’S 100 BACK
|Place
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Ryan Murphy
|43.49
|2
|Dean Farris
|43.66
|3
|Coleman Stewart
|43.98
|4
|Nick Thoman
|44.07
|5
|Mark Nikolaev
|44.33
|5
|John Shebat
|44.35
|7
|Matt Grevers
|44.49
|8
|Connor Oslin
|44.56
|9
|Ryan Lochte
|44.60
|10
|Taylor Dale
|44.64
ALL TIME TOP 10 PERFORMANCES – MEN’S 100 BACK
|Place
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Ryan Murphy
|43.49
|2
|Ryan Murphy
|43.51
|3
|Dean Farris
|43.66
|4
|Coleman Stewart
|43.98
|5
|Ryan Murphy
|43.99
|6
|Coleman Stewart
|44.06
|7
|Nick Thoman
|44.07
|8
|Dean Farris
|44.14
|9
|Ryan Murphy
|44.17
|10
|Ryan Murphy
|44.21
Dressel be looking at his 100 free record like
I think Dressel will be a okay
I think next year Dressel will be worried
Dream Farris
Mark the shark