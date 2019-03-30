Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Dean Farris Scares Murphy’s Record to Win NCAA 100 Back Title as the 2nd Man Ever Under 44

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Was it risky to choose the 100 back over the 200 free individually? Well, Harvard’s Dean Farris is the fastest current NCAA swimmer in both. Many swimming fans considered the switch form the 200 free to the 100 back individually to be a risky choice considering the depth of the 100 back this year. That choice was especially questioned after Farris went a 1:29.15 on the 800 free relay leadoff to break the 200 free American Record on Wednesday night, which was about a full second faster than it took to win tonight’s individual 200 free. However, Farris knew what he was doing, as he crushed his lifetime best to become the 2nd man ever to break 44 seconds and win the 100 back title.

Farris’ Splits:

  • 1st 50: 20.85
  • 2nd 50: 22.81
  • Final Time: 43.66

Farris ripped a 20.85 to the feet to take the early lead in tonight’s race, winning the event in 43.66. That makes him the 2nd fastest man in history. Olympic champion Ryan Murphy‘s record is in danger next year, as Farris has another season left. NC State’s Coleman Stewart, the 2018 champion, is also in the hunt for that record. He’s now the 3rd man ever under 44 with his runner-up finish in 43.98. The record stands at a 43.49 from the 2016 NCAA Championships.

ALL TIME TOP 10 PERFORMERS – MEN’S 100 BACK

Place Swimmer Time
1 Ryan Murphy 43.49
2 Dean Farris 43.66
3 Coleman Stewart 43.98
4 Nick Thoman 44.07
5 Mark Nikolaev 44.33
5 John Shebat 44.35
7 Matt Grevers 44.49
8 Connor Oslin 44.56
9 Ryan Lochte 44.60
10 Taylor Dale 44.64

ALL TIME TOP 10 PERFORMANCES – MEN’S 100 BACK

Place Swimmer Time
1 Ryan Murphy 43.49
2 Ryan Murphy 43.51
3 Dean Farris 43.66
4 Coleman Stewart 43.98
5 Ryan Murphy 43.99
6 Coleman Stewart 44.06
7 Nick Thoman 44.07
8 Dean Farris 44.14
9 Ryan Murphy 44.17
10 Ryan Murphy 44.21

9
Mr Piano

Dressel be looking at his 100 free record like
comment image

swim

I think Dressel will be a okay

samuel huntington

I think next year Dressel will be worried

breaststroke knee

Dream Farris

Annon

Mark the shark

