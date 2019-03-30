Dean Farris Drops 41.00 100 Free To Move Into #5 All-Time

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Harvard’s Dean Farris continued his outstanding showing at the Men’s NCAA Championships on Saturday morning, becoming the fifth fastest performer in history in the 100 freestyle.

The junior clocked a time of 41.00, erasing his previous best of 41.42 and jumping from 14th to 5th. He qualified first into the A-final by over four-tenths of a second, followed by Bowe Becker (41.44) of Minnesota and Daniel Krueger (41.49) of Texas.

The Atlanta natvie also tied Caeleb Dressel for the 11th fastest performance in history.

The top seed coming into the meet, Tate Jackson, missed earning a second swim altogether in 25th place. Farris came in seeded second.

So far in the meet Farris has been on fire, setting a new American, NCAA, and U.S. Open Record in the 200 free (1:29.15 leading off the 800 free relay), winning the 100 back while becoming the #2 performer of all-time (43.66), and also placing sixth in the 50 free. Along with the final of the 100 free, he still has prelims and potentially finals of the 400 free relay remaining on his schedule.

ALL-TIME PERFORMERS, MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE