WATCH: Seliskar Dethrones Haas, Ends Quest for Elusive 200 Free 4-Peat

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Despite being a favorite to do so, Texas senior Townley Haas will not be the first man in history to win the 200 free at the NCAA Championships in all four of his appearances. He went 1:31.80 for fourth place Friday night after winning in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

Andrew Seliskar won the event in 1:30.14, Zach Apple was second in 1:31.55, and Drew Kibler was third in 1:31.76.

Two women, Nicole Haislett (1991-1994) and Martina Moravcova (1996-1999), have completed the 200 free four-peat.

One other man in history was almost eligible for the title, but technically swam 80 too many yards over the course of his four wins. That was Ohio State’s Bill Smith, who won the now-discontinued 220-yard freestyle from 1943-1946. That event was available from 1925–1962.

Arizona’s Simon Burnett is the most recent swimmer to come close to getting the four-peat. He won in three years: 2003, 2005, and 2006 – the meet was in meters in 2004, and Burnett took 6th. Matt Biondi also won in 1986, 1987, and 1988, but was seventh in 1984.

Coming into the meet, Haas was the American record holder. He went 1:29.50 in his 2018 win, but Havard’s Dean Farris went 1:29.15 to lead off the 800 free relay Wednesday night. In 2017, Haas was 1:30.65, and in 2016, 1:30.46.

Seliskar’s 1:30.14 matches his previous lifetime best, so he remains the No. 4 performer in history.

Top 10 Performers of All Time: Men’s SCY 200 Free

Place Swimmer Time 1 Dean Farris 1:29.15 2 Townley Haas 1:29.50 3 Blake Pieroni 1:29.63 4 Andrew Seliskar 1:30.14 5 Zach Apple 1:30.34 6 Dylan Carter 1:30.95 7 Simon Burnett 1:31.20 8 Mikel Schreuders 1:31.27 9 Ricky Berens 1:31.31 10 Andreas Vazaios 1:31.32

