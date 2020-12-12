Coach’s Son Sam Flack Swims Best Time in 500 Free at Baylor School Invite

2020 18 & Under Swimming Championship Meet – Chattanooga

December 11-13, 2020

Baylor School Natatorium, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Short Course Yards (SCY) format

USA Swimming Meet Central

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 18 & Under Swimming Championship Meet”

The Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee is hosting a three-day, short course yards meet as an opportunity for swimmers to compete for times for what would traditionally be the Winter Juniors Championship. Meets that qualify for the event must be swum between December 1st and December 13th, with no set number of meets counting towards final results. The meet featured a mixture of swimmers who had qualified for the 18&Under Winter Championships and other swimmers who did not have qualifying times.

The first night of competition featured four events, the 200 IM, 50 free, 100 back, and 500 free.

In the women’s 200 IM, Ellie Waldrep finished just off of her lifetime best, swum at last year’s Winter Juniors meet. The Auburn commit finished with a time of 2:01.31. This time ranks her just outside of the top-20 times in the event going into the weekend. The 20th fastest time in the country currently stands at 2:01.19, swum by Sara Stotler.

The top time in the 200 IM came from Drew Hitchcock. Hitchock finished with a time of 1:51.47. The swim was a big drop for him, with his previous best being a 1:52.76.

The top times in the 50 free came from Lydia Bohannon and Aidan Sims. Bohannon finished in a time of 24.97, while Sims touched in 21.28.

Genevieve O’Neil finished with the top time in the 100 back, touching in 58.80.

The fastest time in the boy’s 100 back came from Ryan Teuton. Teuton added nearly a second in the event, finishing in 56.27.

In the 500 free Lillie Boggs nearly cracked the top-20 national rankings. She finished in 4:59.72, three seconds off of her lifetime best. The 20th fastest time in the country currently stands at 4:54.90, swam by Elizabeth Brock of the Colorado Stars.

Finishing up the first day of the meet was Sam Flack in the men’s 500 free. Flack, a high school sophomore dropped over two seconds to finish with the fastest time of 4:34.51. He is the son of Baylor head coach Dan Flack.

Sam was followed closely by Josean Massucco (4:34.68) and Jason Mason (4:35.84). It currently takes a 4:30.91 to make the top-20 in the event.