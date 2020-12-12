13-Year-Old Claire Weinstein Obliterates Lifetime Best, Hits 9:43.75 in 1000 FR

2020 U.S. WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS – BGNW SITE

December 11-13, 2020

Mount Kisco, NY

Results on Meet Mobile: ‘2020 MR BGNW 18-Under Winter Championship’

Some of New York’s top clubs are converging this weekend in Mount Kisco, one of many sites for this year’s multi-week virtual U.S. Winter Junior Championships.

Tonight was just the women’s 1000 free and men’s 1650 free, but 13-year-old Claire Weinstein of Westchester Aquatic Club stole the show. Weinstein has been on a tear all fall, dropping lifetime bests left and right in the distance events, and tonight was no different.

Winning by over 10 seconds, Weinstein swam to a lifetime best 9:43.75, her first time under 10:00 in the event. Her previous best, a 10:06.67, was done almost exactly a year ago when she was just 12. That marks a new PR by well over 20 seconds. Weinstein finished ahead of Badger Swim Club’s Kristin Cornish, 16, who was 9:54.15. Cornish was just three seconds off of her best.

That swim moves Weinstein, who has more than a year left in the age group, to #16 all-time in the 13-14 age group. It also makes her the #3 13-year-old in history, and she’s the top 13-14 in the country this season. In the 13-14 ranks, she’s now just behind University of Michigan standout Sierra Schmidt and just ahead of backstroke World Record-holder Regan Smith.

In the men’s 1650 free, Max Hardart of Badger won easily with a 15:38.43. The 17-year-old throttled his old best by over 30 seconds, breaking 16 minutes for the first time ever.