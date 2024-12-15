Claire Weinstein Resets World Junior Record With 1:51.62 200 Freestyle

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women’s 200 Freestyle — Final

World Record: 1:50.31 — Siobhan Haughey, HKG (2021)

World Junior Record: 1:52.51 — Claire Weinstein , USA (2024)

Championship Record: 1:50.31 — Siobhan Haughey, HKG (2021)

2022 Champion: Siobhan Haughey, HKG — 1:51.65

Final:

Siobhan Haughey (HKG) — 1:50.62 Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAN) — 1:51.49 Claire Weinstein (USA) — 1:51.62 Lani Pallister (AUS) — 1:51.75 Freya Anderson (GBR) — 1:52.14 Paige Madden (USA) — 1:52.93 Leah Neale (AUS) — 1:53.21 Sofia Morini (ITA) — 1:54.17

Claire Weinstein broke her own 200 freestyle World Junior Record swimming to a 1:51.62 to win bronze in the final. That broke the record of a 1:51.61 that Weinstein swam in this morning’s prelims session. The WJR stood at a 1:52.59 which Bella Sims swam in 2022.

Weinstein trains with the Sandpipers of Nevada, the same club team that Sims trained with before beginning her collegiate career with Florida.

Weinstein also broke the American Record that Allison Schmitt set at the 2009 Duel in the Pool. Schmitt swam a 1:51.67 at the time. The record clears up another “suit gap” record.

Split Comparison

Weinstein Finals Weinstein Prelims Bella Sims 50 26.05 26.47 26.06 100 53.91 54.81 54.51 150 1:22.51 1:23.83 1:23.78 200 1:51.62 1:52.51 1:52.59

Weinstein entered the meet with a lifetime best of a 1:54.31 that she swam earlier this fall at the World Cup stop in Singapore. Her best time coming into this fall was a 1:55.78 from the World Cup stop in Indianapolis in 2022.

The 17 year old is committed to begin her collegiate career next fall with Cal. She is the #3 ranked recruit in the class. Weinstein swam the individual 200 free at the Paris Olympics this summer where she finished 8th in the final. Her best time from semifinals would have been 4th in the final.