Chase Kalisz and Olivia Smoliga Discuss Potential Cooking Show (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 400 IM FINAL

PSS Record: 4:08.92, Chase Kalisz, 2018

To no surprise Chase Kalisz was the leader wire-to-wire in the men’s 400 IM, looking strong on all four strokes as he won by over six seconds in 4:10.55. His 4:08.92 from Atlanta is #1 in the world this season, but that swim is still faster than the 2nd ranked man (Kosuke Hagino, 4:10.69).

Jay Litherland maintained 2nd place throughout the race, characteristically closing strong in 57.8 to go 4:17.09, with youngster Daniel Sos hot on his tail for 3rd in 4:18.12. That swim is a new best time for Sos, who previously had a best of 4:20.46 from the World Junior Championships last summer.

Gunnar Bentz (4:21.34) closed in 27.89 attempting to run down Sean Grieshop for 4th, but ran out of room with Grieshop (4:21.05) holding him by three tenths.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK FINAL

PSS Record: 2:06.36, Taylor Ruck, 2018

Taylor Ruck came back shortly after her 3rd place finish in the 50 free with an impressive victory in the 200 back, leading from the get-go to clock 2:08.11, out in 30-point and holding 32s the rest of the way. This is her second 200 back win at a PSS this year, with her 2:06.36 from Atlanta ranking her 2nd in the world.

Kentucky’s Asia Seidt held 2nd the entire race, touching in 2:10-flat to come just over a second off her lifetime best. Erin Voss (2:11.05) took 3rd, just ahead of Texas A&M’s Lisa Bratton (2:11.41), while sprint specialist Olivia Smoliga saved up a bit in order to come home the fastest of anyone in 32.30, taking 5th in 2:11.77.