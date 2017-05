Championnats de France Elite 2017 jour 5 séries : Stravius contre Lacourt pour la dernière fois ?

Metella Hits 100 Fly Worlds Qualifying Mark In Day 5 Prelims of French Nats In prelims, Metella was already under the French qualifying standard for Worlds in this event, touching in 51.95 to clear the mark of 52.08.

Thormeyer Opens Mel Zajac Jr. International Meet with Multiple Golds Canadian Olympians Markus Thormeyer and Hilary Caldwell put on a show in the 200 back to open the session.

Weitzeil Tops 50 Free Field on Day 1 of Speedo Grand Challenge U.S. Olympian Abbey Weitzeil went head-to-head with fellow Cal All-Americans Farida Osman and Amy Bilquist in the 50 free.

2017 Santa Clara PSS Psych Sheets: Dwyer, Beisel Set To Return Conor Dwyer is expected to compete in his first full competition since Rio next weekend in Santa Clara.