Metella Hits 100 Fly Worlds Qualifying Mark In Day 5 Prelims of French Nats

2017 FRENCH ELITE LONG COURSE NATIONALS

Tuesday, May 23 – Sunday, May 28, 2017

Centre Nautique de Schiltigheim, Strasbourg

50-meter course

Prelims at 9:00 AM / Finals at 5:30 PM

Televised on beIN SPORTS1 Tue-Fri / beIN SPORTS2 Sat / beIN SPORTS3 Sun

FINA Qualifying Standards for 2017 Worlds

Meet Central

Start Lists

Results

The 2017 French Elite Long Course Nationals continued this morning in Strasbourg with day 5 prelims. Swimmers gathered to compete in the men’s 100 fly, 50 back, and 1500 free, while the women competed in the 200 breast and 100 free. The fastest 8 seeds in the men’s 1500 free haven’t swum yet, as they’ll be racing during finals. Read on for highlights from today’s morning session.

Be sure to check out our recaps in French on SwimSwam Francais. You can find today’s prelims recap here.

In the men’s 100 fly, Mehdy Metella set himself up to challenge for his 3rd gold of the meet. In prelims, Metella was already under the French qualifying standard for Worlds in this event, touching in 51.95 to clear the mark of 52.08.

Charlotte Bonnet will take lane 4 again after leading prelims of the 100 free. She should easily earn another Worlds qualification after her smooth 54.71 in prelims. A few other swimmers have the potential to make the Worlds roster in this event, including Margaux Fabre, Beryl Gastaldello, and Anna Santamans. The qualifying standard is a 54.50. Fabre was the 2nd fastest swimmer this morning with a 55.48, followed by Santamans (55.63) and Gastaldello (55.79).

World 100 back co-champions Jérémy Stravius and Camille Lacourt will have their much anticipated battle in the 50 back final. Stravius, who narrowly missed out on qualifying for Worlds in the 100 free, is looking for his first gold of the meet. He was the fastest man through prelims with his 25.03, but Lacourt was narrowly behind in 25.11.

Additional Top Seeds: