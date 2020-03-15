Chalmers Hits 100 Fly Lifetime Best To Become 3rd Fastest Aussie Ever

2020 NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

21-year-old Olympic gold medalist Kyle Chalmers already wrapped up 3 victories here at the 2020 New South Wales State Open Championships, having topped the podium across the 200m fly, 100m free and 200m free events.

To wrap up his meet, the Marion swimmer powered his way to a new lifetime best in the men’s 100m fly, taking his 4th individual gold here in a time of 51.37.

Chalmers established himself as the top-seeded swimmer of the morning, hitting a heats swim of 53.58 as the only racer under 54 seconds.

Tonight, Chalmers broke through with splits of 24.12/27.25 to clear a big-time effort of 51.37, a time placing him among the top performers of the season in slot #8. That’s extremely respectable for this versatile swimmer whose 100m fly is an ‘off event’ from his bread-and-butter sprint freestyles.

Entering these NSW State Championships, Chalmers’ 100m fly personal best rested at the 52.07 logged at the 2019 Australian National Championships. That outing represented just the man’s 3rd time ever under the 53-second barrier.

With his 51.37 outing tonight in Sydney, Chalmers has become Australia’s 3rd fastest 100m fly performer of all-time.

#1 – 50.85 Andrew Lauterstein AUS 2009 World Champs 7/26/2009 Rome #2 – 51.00 Grant Irvine AUS 7/29/2017 Budapest #3 – 51.37 Kyle Chalmers AUS NSW State Open Championships 03/15/2020 Sydney #4 – 51.47 Matthew Temple & David Morgan AUS 2019 AUS World Champ Trials 6/9/2019 Brisbane #6 – 51.67 Chris Wright AUS 2012 EnergyAustralia Swimming 3/15/2012 Adelaide

For additional perspective, Chalmers’ time here would have rendered the Aussie as the 5th place finisher at the 2019 World Championships.