Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Chalmers Hits 100 Fly Lifetime Best To Become 3rd Fastest Aussie Ever

2020 NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

21-year-old Olympic gold medalist Kyle Chalmers already wrapped up 3 victories here at the 2020 New South Wales State Open Championships, having topped the podium across the 200m fly, 100m free and 200m free events.

To wrap up his meet, the Marion swimmer powered his way to a new lifetime best in the men’s 100m fly, taking his 4th individual gold here in a time of 51.37.

Chalmers established himself as the top-seeded swimmer of the morning, hitting a heats swim of 53.58 as the only racer under 54 seconds.

Tonight, Chalmers broke through with splits of 24.12/27.25 to clear a big-time effort of 51.37, a time placing him among the top performers of the season in slot #8. That’s extremely respectable for this versatile swimmer whose 100m fly is an ‘off event’ from his bread-and-butter sprint freestyles.

Entering these NSW State Championships, Chalmers’ 100m fly personal best rested at the 52.07 logged at the 2019 Australian National Championships. That outing represented just the man’s 3rd time ever under the 53-second barrier.

With his 51.37 outing tonight in Sydney, Chalmers has become Australia’s 3rd fastest 100m fly performer of all-time.

#1 – 50.85 Andrew Lauterstein AUS 2009 World Champs 7/26/2009 Rome
#2 – 51.00 Grant Irvine AUS 7/29/2017 Budapest
#3 – 51.37 Kyle Chalmers AUS NSW State Open Championships 03/15/2020 Sydney
#4 – 51.47 Matthew Temple & David Morgan AUS 2019 AUS World Champ Trials 6/9/2019 Brisbane
#6 – 51.67 Chris Wright AUS 2012 EnergyAustralia Swimming 3/15/2012 Adelaide

For additional perspective, Chalmers’ time here would have rendered the Aussie as the 5th place finisher at the 2019 World Championships.

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Swimmy

He’s coming for dressel

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
13 minutes ago
Nswim

He’s becoming Dressel lol

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago
Anonymoose

That’s fast holy damn

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago
Khachaturian

He should go for that 100 fly record, scratch another one of those supersuited swims off the books.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 seconds ago

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!