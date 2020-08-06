Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Carson Foster Posts 1:48.60 LCM 200 Free at Waterloo Classic (Video)

by Spencer Penland 7

August 06th, 2020 Club, News, Previews & Recaps

2020 Waterloo Classic

  • August 2-3
  • Waterloo, TX
  • LCM (Long Course Meters)
  • Results – MeetMobile, search “2020 Waterloo Classic”

The 2020 Waterloo Classic took place this past weekend, with many of the University of Texas swimmers competing in one or two LCM events. What I would label the headline performance came from future Longhorn Carson Foster, who has been in Austin training. Foster posted a quick 1:48.60 in the 200 free, coming in just over a second off his personal best of 1:47.47. He swam a consistent race, splitting 25.5, 27.3, 27.8, and 27.7 respectively on his 50s. The time is Foster’s 2nd fastest of the year, coming in behind the 1:47.74 he swam in January, which currently ranks him as the #4 American this year.

Here is a video of Foster’s race:

Texas breaststroke duo Caspar Corbeau and Charlie Scheinfeld both swam the 100 breast. Corbeau clocked a 1:02.24, coming in off his lifetime best of 1:00.68, while Scheinfeld swam a 1:03.53, 3 seconds off his best of 1:00.65. Daniel Krueger only swam the 100 free, nearly coming in under 50 seconds, touching in 50.10. The time for Krueger is 1.55 seconds off his personal best.

Madisyn Cox swam a 2:12.77 in the 200 IM, coming in a little faster than the 2:14 Cox reported at an unofficial time trial at the end of June. Cox currently holds the #2 time in the world this year with a 2:09.03, which she swam at the beginning of March. She also raced the 200 breast, where she finished in 2:29.37.  Dakota Luther, who has been training in Texas this Summer, swam the 200 fly, clocking a 2:11.21.

Coby Carrozza swam the 400 free, posting a 3:55.57, finishing not too far off his 3:52.70 lifetime best. Teammate Evie Pfeifer also swam a quality 4:15.31 in the 400. Pfeifer’s fastest 400 free to date is a 4:11.77 from last year.

Kelly Pash swam a 1:00.61 in the 100 fly, coming in just under 2 seconds off her 58.75 personal best. She also competed in the 200 free, swimming a 2:03.70, off her 1:59.98 best time. Maxime Rooney swam the 100 fly as well, clocking a 53.19.

In This Story

7
Leave a Reply

4 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
7 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Swammer

Wait till he gets some time to train with that Texas mid-d group and Eddie sprinkles some magical Eddie dust on him he will be zooming.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Yaboi

I don’t know, I can’t see many examples of Texas producing successful mid distance freestylers in the past…

/s

Vote Up3-2Vote Down Reply
57 minutes ago
JimSwim22

That is sarcasm right?

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
17 minutes ago
Daeleb Cressel

/s

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago
Wanna Sprite?

Quarantine hasn’t affected this dude at all

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!

}