Carson Foster Posts 1:48.60 LCM 200 Free at Waterloo Classic (Video)

2020 Waterloo Classic

August 2-3

Waterloo, TX

LCM (Long Course Meters)

Results – MeetMobile, search “2020 Waterloo Classic”

The 2020 Waterloo Classic took place this past weekend, with many of the University of Texas swimmers competing in one or two LCM events. What I would label the headline performance came from future Longhorn Carson Foster, who has been in Austin training. Foster posted a quick 1:48.60 in the 200 free, coming in just over a second off his personal best of 1:47.47. He swam a consistent race, splitting 25.5, 27.3, 27.8, and 27.7 respectively on his 50s. The time is Foster’s 2nd fastest of the year, coming in behind the 1:47.74 he swam in January, which currently ranks him as the #4 American this year.

Here is a video of Foster’s race:

Texas breaststroke duo Caspar Corbeau and Charlie Scheinfeld both swam the 100 breast. Corbeau clocked a 1:02.24, coming in off his lifetime best of 1:00.68, while Scheinfeld swam a 1:03.53, 3 seconds off his best of 1:00.65. Daniel Krueger only swam the 100 free, nearly coming in under 50 seconds, touching in 50.10. The time for Krueger is 1.55 seconds off his personal best.

Madisyn Cox swam a 2:12.77 in the 200 IM, coming in a little faster than the 2:14 Cox reported at an unofficial time trial at the end of June. Cox currently holds the #2 time in the world this year with a 2:09.03, which she swam at the beginning of March. She also raced the 200 breast, where she finished in 2:29.37. Dakota Luther, who has been training in Texas this Summer, swam the 200 fly, clocking a 2:11.21.

Coby Carrozza swam the 400 free, posting a 3:55.57, finishing not too far off his 3:52.70 lifetime best. Teammate Evie Pfeifer also swam a quality 4:15.31 in the 400. Pfeifer’s fastest 400 free to date is a 4:11.77 from last year.

Kelly Pash swam a 1:00.61 in the 100 fly, coming in just under 2 seconds off her 58.75 personal best. She also competed in the 200 free, swimming a 2:03.70, off her 1:59.98 best time. Maxime Rooney swam the 100 fly as well, clocking a 53.19.