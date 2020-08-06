Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: Drew Kibler on Philosophy, Art, and Swimming

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with NCAA Champion and All-American Drew Kibler to talk swimming, life, and art. We started our conversation with what Drew has done outside of the pool during quarantine, from painting to photography. Then we got down to some of Kibler’s favorite swim memories from both his high school and college days.

