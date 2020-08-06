Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #176

by Dan Dingman 0

August 06th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)
  • Weeks until target meet:  3 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up
    250
    8×25 und fast :35 1-4 fins
    3×50 und fast 1:10 1 fins
    3×100 best 1:30
    
Prep Set
    6×50 FR Drill easy
    8×75 1:30 odd hold breath flag to wall even build

Main Set
    Swim
     6×25 MOP :40
     3×125 2:30 fast 75 kick 50 choice
     3×50 1:15 25 FR 25 ST fast
     50 easy 2:00 (last round extra fast)
    Fins
        6×25 MOP :40
        3×125 2:30 fast 75 kick 50 choice
        4×50 1:15 25 FR 25 ST fast
    
30:00 Teach turns to JV

Warm Down
    100
        

View on commitswimming.com

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

MOP: Middle of pool. The focus is on turns.


Jacob Montecino
Head Coach, Bakersfield Christian High School

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

Leave a Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!

}