Daily Swim Coach Workout #176

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Warm Up

250

8×25 und fast :35 1-4 fins

3×50 und fast 1:10 1 fins

3×100 best 1:30



Prep Set

6×50 FR Drill easy

8×75 1:30 odd hold breath flag to wall even build

Main Set

Swim

6×25 MOP :40

3×125 2:30 fast 75 kick 50 choice

3×50 1:15 25 FR 25 ST fast

50 easy 2:00 (last round extra fast)

Fins

6×25 MOP :40

3×125 2:30 fast 75 kick 50 choice

4×50 1:15 25 FR 25 ST fast



30:00 Teach turns to JV

Warm Down

100

