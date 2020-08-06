Daily Swim Coach Workout #176

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm Up
250
8×25 und fast :35 1-4 fins
3×50 und fast 1:10 1 fins
3×100 best 1:30
Prep Set
6×50 FR Drill easy
8×75 1:30 odd hold breath flag to wall even build
Main Set
Swim
6×25 MOP :40
3×125 2:30 fast 75 kick 50 choice
3×50 1:15 25 FR 25 ST fast
50 easy 2:00 (last round extra fast)
Fins
6×25 MOP :40
3×125 2:30 fast 75 kick 50 choice
4×50 1:15 25 FR 25 ST fast
30:00 Teach turns to JV
Warm Down
100
Coach Notes
MOP: Middle of pool. The focus is on turns.
Jacob Montecino
Head Coach, Bakersfield Christian High School
