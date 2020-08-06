UVA Student-Athletes Required 14-Day Quarantine In Order To Return To Campus

All University of Virginia student-athletes will be required to quarantine for 14 days before they’re able to resume daily sports activities.

The athletes will either quarantine for 14 days at home prior to their return, or, for international students, have their two-week isolation period occur once they arrive in Charlottesville. While non-international student-athletes are able to begin their quarantine upon arrival as well, the university strongly recommends it is done prior to returning.

It is expected that all staff members are subject to the same quarantine rules as the student-athletes.

Per the school, the organized return of student-athletes for training at Virginia meets current state and federal gating criteria and the NCAA Resocialization of Sports Plan. In addition to that, protocols and plans for the return of athletes has been coordinated through the UVA Health System, which has collaborated with officials at the local, state and national levels.

“Student-athletes will progress through a detailed process for their well-being, safety and the ongoing health of other student-athletes and staff,” the school said.

The testing of athletes and staff will be coordinated by the UVA Health System. A positive COVID-19 test will be reported to the athletics program’s team physicians and the Thomas Jefferson Health District of the Virginia Department of Health.

Those who test positive will then be required to carry out a 10-day isolation period, or until symptoms are gone plus three days fever-free (whichever is longer), and then be medically evaluated until cleared to resume daily sports functions.

Those who have been in close contact with someone who tests positive will also be asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days and are unable to participate in daily activities during that time.

The swimming & diving team and staff is expected to begin their quarantine period on August 12.