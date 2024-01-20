Canadian Sprint Freestyler Taya Hutchison Verbals to Ohio State for Fall of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Canadian native Taya Hutchison, who hails from Windsor in Ontario, has verbally committed to swim and study at The Ohio State University starting in fall of 2025. She posted her announcement on Instagram:

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic career at The Ohio State University! A huge thank you to my family, coaches, and teammates for supporting me along this journey. Thank you to the Coaches at Ohio State for providing me with this amazing opportunity! Can’t wait to be a part of this team! Go Bucks!!!❤️🌰

Hutchison swims for the Windsor Aquatic Club and was selected as a member of Team Ontario in the 2022 Canada Games at just 14. More recently, at the 2023 Speedo Eastern Eastern Canadian Championships (LC), she earned two gold medals in her primary events, the 50 and 100 freestyle. In the 50 she won in a 26.21, while in the 100 she clocked 56.39. Both swims were just off her best times of 26.04/56.38.

At a recent meet in short course meters, the Border City Invitational, Hutchison posted a slew of personal bests in the 50 free (25.69), 100 free (56.25), 50 back (29.39), 50 fly (27.78), and 100 fly (1:03.52). She’s only swum SCY once, last March at the 2023 Michigan Open, but already has impressive times that are just off what it took to earn a second swim at the Big 10 Championships last year: 22.87/49.77 in the 50/100 free.

Her best SCY times:

50 Free – 23.30

100 Free – 50.37

200 Free – 1:51.53

100 Breast – 1:06.57

100 Fly – 56.57

Her best LCM times (and their SCY conversions) include:

50 Free – 26.04 (22.73)

100 Free – 56.38 (49.35)

200 Free – 2:06.24 (1:52.28)

This past year, the Buckeyes won the Big Ten Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships for the fourth consecutive year, totaling 1,425 points. They went on to finish 6th at NCAAs. The Buckeyes have heavy sprinting depth, but by the time she arrives on campus, their top sprinters in Amy Fulmer, Teresa Ivan, Katherine Zenick, and Nyah Funderburke will have graduated.

Hutchison is a part of an excellent class that includes the likes of Adair Shaw, Abigail Perry, Carrie Furbee, Sienna Rodgers, and KK LeBlanc.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.