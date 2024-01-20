TAC Titan Cole Tangeman Hands Verbal to St. Bonaventure for 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Cole Tangeman has verbally committed to join the 2025-2026 roster at St. Bonaventure University, located 600 miles north of his home in Holly Springs, N.C. The TAC Titans member is in the midst of his junior year at Apex Friendship High School.

He announced to SwimSwam:

I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at Saint Bonaventure University. Coach Mike Smiechowski‘s vision for the team is incredibly motivating and I am looking forward to being part of his vision and contributing to the team’s culture. This journey wouldn’t have been possible without the support from my family, coaches, and teammates. Thank you for your help in getting me here. Go Bonnies!

In July at the North Carolina Swimming (NCS) Long Course Senior Championships in Greensboro, N.C., Tangeman wrapped up his sophomore season with a 1st place medal as part of the Titans’ 800 free relay.

He also qualified for finals in four individual events, earning 5th in 800 free (8:43.82), 5th in 200 back (2:12.94), 6th in 200 free (1:58.15), and 8th in 100 back (1:01.11).

Tangeman improved across the board at the long course championships, with the only event in which he didn’t drop time being the 200 back, where he was within a half-second of his PB. His most significant drops were nearly 17 seconds in the 800 free and more than four-and-a-half seconds in the 200 free.

Last February’s NCS Short Course Senior Championships was another drop-a-thon for Tangeman, where he reset almost all of his best times in short course yards.

Since then, Tangeman has continued to lower several of his best SCY times, demonstrating in-season improvement with drops of more than two seconds in the 200 back (1:52.81), nearly a second in the 200 free (1:43.83), and three-hundredths of a second in the 100 free (48.76).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 22.35

100 free – 48.76

200 free – 1:43.83

500 free – 4:43.97

1000 free – 9:45.31

1650 free – 16:52.42 (2022)

100 back – 52.24

200 back – 1:52.81

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies finished 6th out of eight teams at the Atlantic 10 Conference Championships in 2023, their first season under head coach Mike Smiechowski.

With another year and a half before he arrives on campus, Tangeman has time to improve and move into scoring position, but already his best time in the 1000 free would have been #3 on the St. Bonaventure roster for dual meets last season.

His 200 back would have been #3 on the roster as well, and he would have been #6 in both the 200 and 500 free.

Tangeman last raced the 1650 free in 2022, but his best times in the 800 and 1000 suggest that he will be a solid addition to the Bonnies’ distance group, led last season by junior Max Murray who earned a bronze medal in the 1650 at the A-10 Championships.

While Murray’s time on the team will not overlap with Tangeman’s, he will have a year to train with Will Foggin. As a freshman last season, Foggin posted a lifetime best in the 1650 (16:29.98) that was nearly 15 seconds faster than he swam it in high school.

In the recruiting class ahead of Tangeman, Connor Peck is another potential training partner whose versatility will add depth in many events, including the 1650 (15:52.99) and 1000 (9:36.19).

Tangeman will be joined as a freshman on the 2025-2026 roster by Tyler Swartz, a native of Chesapeake, Va. His best time in the 200 fly (1:54.36) is a half second away from the 1:53.94 it took to qualify for finals at the 2023 A-10 Championships, and his 400 IM (4:05.76) is two and a half seconds away from the 4:03.25 qualifying time.

