No Americans Broke A World Record In 2023, The First Time In 78 Years

In 2023, at least in long course meters, we saw more world records than in any other year since the hi-tech suits were banned in 2010. There were 17 LCM world records last year – and one more in short course meters.

However, none of these records were set by a swimmer from the United States. Which is rare. In comparison, in 2022, there were seven records set by U.S. swimmers—one in long course and six in short course.

When was the last time we had a year without world records from U.S. swimmers?

If we consider long and short course meters, it’s been a while, a long while. In fact, this has never occurred since World Aquatics began recognizing world records only in metric measurements in 1957. Before that, 1945 was the last year that ended without world records for swimmers from the United States. Which means nearly eight decades.

World Records Set by U.S. Swimmers Annually Since 1945

Year Total LCM SCM 1945 0 0 0 1946 2 2 0 1947 2 2 0 1948 6 6 0 1949 2 2 0 1950 3 3 0 1951 2 2 0 1952 1 1 0 1953 1 1 0 1954 4 4 0 1955 2 2 0 1956 7 7 0 1957 3 3 0 1958 8 8 0 1959 13 13 0 1960 23 23 0 1961 28 28 0 1962 18 18 0 1963 14 14 0 1964 40 40 0 1965 6 6 0 1966 14 14 0 1967 46 46 0 1968 33 33 0 1969 9 9 0 1970 16 16 0 1971 18 18 0 1972 34 34 0 1973 7 7 0 1974 17 17 0 1975 16 16 0 1976 24 24 0 1977 4 4 0 1978 14 14 0 1979 8 8 0 1980 8 8 0 1981 6 6 0 1982 5 5 0 1983 8 8 0 1984 8 8 0 1985 4 4 0 1986 3 3 0 1987 5 5 0 1988 12 12 0 1989 5 5 0 1990 3 3 0 1991 4 4 0 1992 9 8 1 1993 5 0 5 1994 1 1 0 1995 3 1 2 1996 2 1 1 1997 3 0 3 1998 2 0 2 1999 9 4 5 2000 20 5 15 2001 7 5 2 2002 15 4 11 2003 12 11 1 2004 21 11 10 2005 4 4 0 2006 10 7 3 2007 18 14 4 2008 34 23 11 2009 31 16 15 2010 2 0 2 2011 3 1 2 2012 7 5 2 2013 12 4 8 2014 6 5 1 2015 6 4 2 2016 5 4 1 2017 6 6 0 2018 7 2 5 2019 6 5 1 2020 5 0 5 2021 4 2 2 2022 7 1 6 2023 0 0 0

In long course meters, the last time was in 2020. In the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the only world record set was in the 4 x 100 mixed medley relay by China. But, in short course meters, U.S. swimmers broke five records that year in the International Swimming League (ISL)

In short course, there were no records set by U.S. swimmers in 2017. However, that year saw six world records broken by U.S. swimmers in long course.

The last time there were no world records set in men’s events by swimmers from the United States was in 2017. Among women, it last happened in 2010.

Another interesting fact: since World Aquatics started recognizing world records in 1908, the year it was founded, in every Olympic year there have been U.S. swimmers breaking world records. With there being no world records in 2023, will this streak be broken in 2024?