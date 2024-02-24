Canada’s Kylie Masse Turns In 58.93 100 Back Result At Spanish Spring Open

2024 SPANISH SPRING OPEN

On the penultimate night of action in Sabadell, Spain, Olympian Kylie Masse produced another head-turning backstroke performance.

The Canadian already reaped gold across the 50m back (27.23) and 200m back (2:08.44) at this Spanish Spring Open; however, the 28-year-old completed the sweep of the discipline with a 100m victory this evening.

Masse touched the wall in a super solid result of 58.93 to grab the gold as well as establish a new meet record.

Opening in 28.38 and closing in 30.55, Masse easily overtook the former meet standard of 59.76 Spaniard Carmen Weiler put on the books at last year’s edition.

Additionally, Masse’s outing this evening represented the sole time of the field under the minute threshold. Behind her was Analia Pigree of France who touched in 1:00.07 while the host nation’s Africa Zamorano rounded out the podium in 1:01.75.

Masse owns a lifetime best of 57.70 in the 100m backstroke event, a mark she turned in at the Canadian Olympic Trials in 2021. That rendered her the #3 performer of all time.

Her quickest performance since then was logged at the 2022 World Championships where she registered a time of 58.39 as lead-off on Canada’s women’s medley relay. Individually there in Budapest, Masse was just .01 behind that result, hitting 58.40 for silver.

Tonight’s performance now ranks Masse as the 5th-swiftest performer in the world this season.

Additional Notes