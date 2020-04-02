Cal Poly Promotes Phil Yoshida to Interim Head Coach During Coaching Search

Cal Poly has announced the promotion of long-time assistant Phil Yoshida to interim head coach of the men’s and women’s swimming & diving program this week. That’s a boost of confidence for Yoshida as the Mustangs seek their new head coach after Tom Milich retired at the conclusion of the 2019-2020 season.

This is one of 5 NCAA Division I swimming head coach positions that have been announced as being open so far.

Yoshida worked under Milich as an assistant for all 14 years of the latter’s career with Cal Poly, but actually preceded his former boss with the program. The first 5 years of his tenure were served under head coach Rich Firman.

“We had already selected Phil as a finalist, so we feel in the best interest of program continuity, the best option was already working on our campus in Phil Yoshida,” said director of athletics Don Oberhelman. “We thank all those who expressed an interest in the position. We had a very talented candidate pool.”

Prior to his time at Cal Poly, Yoshida served as a coach for De Anza Cupertino Aquatics from 1997 through 2000. Since 2007, he has also coached with the San Luis Obispo Swim Club. He’s currently the head coach at the SLO Swim Club.

Yoshida swam at Cal Poly from 1999 through 2001 where he finished in the top 8 at the Big West Championships twice. After graduation and during the start of his coaching career, he worked with the school’s fruit science department, managing the citrus, avocado, and deciduous orchards on campus.