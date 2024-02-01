Caesars Releases Open Water Swimming Odds for 2024 World Championships

German open water swimmers Florian Wellbrock and Leonie Beck are favorites to defend their world titles at the 2024 World Championships this month in Doha, Qatar, according to new betting odds released by Caesars Sportsbook.

Back in December, Caesars revealed that it would offer betting on swimming at Worlds for the first time ever in an attempt to build excitement for the Paris 2024 Olympics this summer. Now odds have arrived for every open water event in Doha except for the women’s 5km race.

Wellbrock is the biggest betting favorite in the men’s 5km, which he won last year (53:58.0) just ahead of Italians Gregorio Paltrinieri (54:02.5) and Domenico Acerenza (54:04.2). His odds are currently set at +163, with Paltrinieri at +300 and Acerenza +350.

In the men’s 10km, Wellbrock is favored at +163 odds over Acerenza (+350). Paltrinieri is still listed at +700 odds despite the fact that he’s dropping the event from his Worlds lineup this year.

Wellbrock is also entered in the 800 free and 1500 free in the pool, which comes after the open water portion of the meet next week.

On the women’s side, Beck is favored at +300 odds in the 10km over 18-year-old American Katie Grimes (+550) and 30-year-old Dutchwoman Sharon van Rouwendaal (+550). Grimes is a big question mark for the event after disappearing from the pool roster in Doha last month, with her coach Ron Aitken saying it “just made more sense to stay closer to home.”

Open water swimming at Worlds will kick off on Saturday with the women’s 10km at 12:30 a.m. EST, followed by the men’s 10km on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. EST. The women’s 5km will take place on Wednesday at 12:30 a.m. EST, and the men’s 5km is slated for Wednesday at 3 a.m. EST. Open water swimming in Doha will conclude with mixed 4x1500m team relay on Thursday at 12:30 a.m. EST.

Last year, Paltrinieri helped Italy (1:10:31.2) hold off Hungary (1:10:35.3) for the team relay title. This year, Caesars is expecting the Italians to repeat at world champions, currently favored at +180 odds ahead of Germany (+210) and Hungary (+400).

Where do you see the most value? Let us know in the comments.