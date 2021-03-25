Caeleb Dressel Gears Up for 50 Breast, 50 Free at ISCA Champs Day 2

2021 ISCA INTERNATIONAL SENIOR CUP

March 23 – 27, 2021

St. Petersburg, FL (North Shore Aquatic Complex)

SCY prelims/LCM finals

Tuesday: Timed Finals 4:00pm Wednesday – Saturday: 8:00am prelims/5:00pm finals

World Record holder Caeleb Dressel is scheduled to swim the 50 breast during Thursday’s prelims session at the ISCA International Senior Cup. Two events later we will see him contest one of his American Record-holding events, the 50 free. Both swims follow his narrow victory over fellow Olympic medalist Joseph Schooling and Florida’s Isaac Davis in the 50 fly last night. Thursday’s full event lineup includes the 50 breast, 200 back, 50 free, and 500 free.

After winning the 100 back on Wednesday, Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte was entered in the 200 back and 50 free this morning. He has scratched both events.

The only other scratches from the top 8 in each event are on the men’s side. Olympian Marcelo Acosta from El Salvador and Florida sophomore Tyler Watson both scratched the 500 free where they were ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively. Acosta just finished competing at the South American Swimming Championships on Friday where he won the 1500 meter free. Both swimmers were only entered in the 500 free on Thursday.

There were also a couple of late entries that were not on the original psych sheets for day 2. Tampa graduate Brett Saunders is now set to swim the 200 back and 50 breast. Northwestern senior Ilektra Lebl overtook the top seed spot in the 500 free by a full second and a half, bumping Stanford commit Meghan Lynch from Greenwich YWCA to 2nd. Previously, Lebl was scheduled to only race the 400 IM and 1500 meter free.

We can look forward to multiple swims from Florida graduate Sherridon Dressel who’s ranked 1st in the 200 back and 3rd in the 50 free. During Wednesday’s finals, Dressel snagged 2nd in the 100 back. Two-time Olympian and Cal grad Farida Osman will race the 50 free, ranked 6th behind 14-year-old Erika Peleaz from Eagle Aquatics by .06. This race comes after Osman’s victory in the 50 fly last night. Virginia commit Zoe Skirboll of Racer X Aquatics also has an exciting double-swim, ranked 1st in the 50 breast and 8th in the 50 free.

On the men’s side, Ethan Beach, a Florida senior, has stepped into the top seed spot in the 200 back while John Conger is set to battle 2nd seed Kanoa Kaleoaloha from Kamehameha Swim Club in the 50 free. Gator Swim Club’s Khader Baqlah was already the top seed in the 500 free before Acosta and Watson scratched, but now his lead on paper has extended to 6.5 seconds.