Caden Davis Commits to Penn State with Times Already Among the Program’s Best

A native of Holland, Michigan, Caden Davis has announced that he will be competing in the Big-10 Conference this fall, committing to swim for Pennsylvania State University. Davis currently swims club with Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics.
This spring while racing in the long course pool, Davis was a finalist in both butterfly events at the Sectionals Championships held in Indianapolis. His top finish at the meet came in the 100 fly, where he touched in fifth in a time of 54.97. He also added a tenth-place finish in the 200 fly (2:05.50).
In short course, his lifetime bests in the butterfly events come from just a week earlier at a meet hosted by his own team. In the 100 fly, he dropped below 48.0 for just the second time in his career, touching a second ahead of the field in 47.55. He was just as dominant in the 200 fly, dropping over a second from his lifetime best to win the event in 1:47.72.
Top SCY Times
- 50 free – 20.76
- 100 free – 45.73
- 100 fly 47.55
- 200 fly – 1:47.72
Davis will be a strong addition to a Nittany Lions program that lacked depth in the butterfly events last season. During the 2022-2023 school year, the team only had one swimmer under 48.0 in the 100 fly, with Victor Baganha finishing the season with a best time of 44.75. Baganha was the program’s only individual NCAA Championships qualifier last season, scoring four points at the meet with a thirteenth-place finish in the 100 fly.
Davis will also have a chance to climb into Penn State’s All-Time Top-10 list early in his college career. The 10th fastest time in the 100 fly all-time for the school currently stands at 47.55.
Outside of the fly events, Davis will also have the potential to help the program’s freestyle relays as a freshman next season. During the 2022-2023 school year, his lifetime best in the 100 free would have been the program’s fifth fastest.
As a team, Penn State finished eighth out of eight teams at the 2023 Big-10 Swimming and Diving Conference Championships. The team was led by Baganha, who finished with nearly double the points of the team’s next-highest scorer.
