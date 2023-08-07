Watch Kaylee McKeown Sweep the 50-100-200 Backstrokes at the 2023 World Championships

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
- WORLD CHAMPS WATCH PARTY – DAILY
- Meet Central
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Entry Book
- Live Results (Omega)
Australia’s Kaylee McKeown made history at the 2023 World Championships, becoming the first woman to win the 50, 100, and 200 backstrokes at the same World Championships. Her 100 backstroke winning time also set a new Championship Record. She also led Australia to two silver medals, leading off both the mixed 4×100 medley relay and the women’s 4×100 medley relay. McKeown won swimmer of the meet honors on the women’s side.
WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — FINAL
- World Record: 2:03.14 — Kaylee McKeown, Australia (2023)
- Championship Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith, United States (2019)
- World Junior Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith, United States (2019)
- 2022 Winning Time: 2:05.08 — Kaylee McKeown, Australia
Top 8:
- Kaylee McKeown (AUS) — 2:03.85
- Regan Smith (USA) — 2:04.94
- Peng Xuwei (CHN) — 2:06.74
- Katie Shanahan (GBR) — 2:07.45
- Kylie Masse (CAN) — 2:07.52
- Rhyan White (USA) — 2:08.43
- Laura Bernat (POL) — 2:10.68
- Jenna Forrester (AUS) — 2:11.44
WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 57.45 (2021)
- World Junior Record: Regan Smith, United States – 57.57 (2019)
Championship Record: Regan Smith, United States – 57.57 (2019)
- 2022 World Champion: Regan Smith, United States – 58.22
- 2022 Time to Medal: 58.67
Top 8:
- Kaylee McKeown (AUS) — 57.53 (Championship Record)
- Regan Smith (USA) — 57.78
- Katharine Berkoff (USA) — 58.25
- Kylie Masse (CAN) — 59.09
- Ingrid Wilm (CAN) — 59.31
- Pauline Mahieu (FRA) — 59.72
- Medi Harris (GBR) — 59.84
- Wan Letian (CHN) — 1:00.39
WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: Liu Xiang, China – 26.98 (2018)
- World Junior Record: Minna Atherton, Australia – 27.49 (2016)
- Championship Record: Zhao Ling, China – 27.06 (2009)
- 2022 World Champion: Kylie Masse, Canada – 27.31
- 2022 Time to Medal: 27.40
Top 8:
- Kaylee McKeown (AUS) — 27.08
- Regan Smith (USA) — 27.11
- Lauren Cox (GBR) — 27.20
- Kylie Masse (CAN) — 27.28
- Katharine Berkoff (USA) — 27.38
- Ingrid Wilm (CAN) — 27.41
- Wang Xueer (CHN) — 27.99
- Analia Pigree (FRA) — 28.04
WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY
- World Record: United States – 3:50.40 (2019)
- Championship Record: United States – 3:50.40 (2019)
- World Junior Record: Canada – 3:58.38 (2017)
- 2022 Winning Time: United States – 3:53.78
Top 8:
- USA – 3:52.08
- Australia – 3:53.37
- Canada – 3:54.12
- China – 3:54.57
- Sweden – 3:56.32
- Japan – 3:58.02
- Netherlands – 3:58.09
- France – 3:59.25
MIXED 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL
- World Record: Great Britain – 3:37.58 (2021)
- Championship Record: United States – 3:38.56 (2017)
- 2022 World Champion: United States – 3:38.79
- 2022 Time to Medal: 3:41.54
Top 8:
- China (Xu, Qin, Zhang, Cheng) — 3:38.57
- Australia (McKeown, Stubblety-Cook, Temple, Jack) — 3:39.03
- United States (Murphy, Fink, Huske, Douglass) — 3:40.19
- Netherlands — 3:41.81
- Great Britain — 3:43.20
- Canada — 3:43.72
- Japan — 3:45.33
- Germany — 3:45.62