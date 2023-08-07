NAIA Powers SCAD Announce David Gendernalik as New Head Coach

SCAD, an NAIA school in Savannah, Georgia, has announced the hiring of David Gendernalik as the new head coach of the men’s & women’s swimming & diving program.

He replaces Bill Pilczuk, who led the program for the last 9 years. Both Pilczuk and SCAD have declined to comment on his departure, but his athletes tell SwimSwam that they were informed of his pending exit in the middle of the 2022-2023 season.

Gendernalik comes to SCAD from NCAA Division I Georgia Southern, where he primarily served as an assistant coach. He also spent part of last season as the interim head coach, taking over in September when Amanda Caldwell left after classes began to take over the program at Tulane. The school would eventually hire Allyson Sweeney as the permanent replacement, but retained Gendernalik as an assistant.

He also spent a year as a graduate assistant at Georgia Southern.

Most of his coaching resume comes from Dexter, Michigan, where he served as the head coach of the Dexter Community Aquatic Club from 2002 until 2021, when he left for Georgia Southern.

He also spent 5 years as the school district’s Aquatics Manager, which included opening the Dexter Swim School.

Gendernalik is a 2003 graduate of Eastern Michigan University with a degree in political science and a minor in marketing, though he did not swim on the varsity there. In high school, he was a member of the runner-up 1999 Class B Michigan State Champions and NISCA Class 2 Dual Meet National Champions for the Lakeview High School Spartans.

SCAD is one of the most successful NAIA programs in the country. The women’s team placed 2nd at last year’s NAIA National Championship meet and the men finished 3rd. Keiser University won both titles.

The SCAD women won three consecutive NAIA Championships from 2018 through 2020. The SCAD men were NAIA runners-up for six consecutive years prior to 2023.

“Spending time with Dave on campus, it was evident to see his enthusiasm for SCAD and working with our talented Artist-Athletes,” said Director of Athletics Amanda Workman Haverstick. “He exudes positivity and brings extensive experience from collegiate and club coaching. It’s great to have him as part of our SCAD family.”