Bronte Campbell Tops Sister Cate To Close Out 2024 South Aussie States

2024 SOUTH AUSTRALIA STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- January 19th – January 21st
- SA Aquatic & Leisure Center
- LCM (50m)
The 2024 South Australia State Open Championships concluded tonight with a feisty battle between sisters in the women’s 100m freestyle.
Olympic gold medalists Bronte and Cate Campbell dueled from start to finish, with the former getting to the wall first. Bronte touched in a time of 53.30 to Cate’s 53.41 while fellow Cruiz swimmer Abbey Webb rounded out the podium in 55.23.
Cate (C1) was quicker on the front half, opening in 25.51 to Bronte’s (C2) 26.09. However, C2 sped to a 27.21 closing 50m to Cate’s 27.90 which rendered her with the gold.
C1 has already been as quick as 53.23 this season, a mark she put up at last month’s Queensland Championships to rank 8th in the world. As for C2, tonight’s 53.30 checks in as a new season-best, improving upon the 53.42 logged at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup stop in Budapest. C2 remains ranked as the 11th-swiftest woman in the world this season.
2023-2024 LCM Women 100 Free
HAUGHEY
52.02
|2
|Shayna
JACK
|AUS
|52.76
|12/11
|3
|Marrit
STEENBERGEN
|NED
|52.96
|12/02
|4
|Meg
HARRIS
|AUS
|53.03
|12/11
|5
|Junxuan
YANG
|CHN
|53.11
|09/26
|6
|Kate
DOUGLASS
|USA
|53.12
|01/11
|7
| Torri
HUSKE
|USA
|53.17
|12/02
|8
| Cate
CAMPBELL
|AUS
|53.23
|12/11
|9
|Sarah
SJOESTROEM
|SWE
|53.25
|10/22
|10
|Mollie
O'CALLAGHAN
|AUS
|53.27
|12/11
|11
| Bronte
CAMPBELL
|AUS
|53.42
|10/22
A pair of Marion teammates finished 1-2 in the men’s 50m fly as Kyle Chalmers and Matt Temple snagged the top two spots in the race.
Chalmers clocked a rapid 23.66 as the sole swimmer in the field to delve under the 24-second barrier. 24-year-old Temple, who already nabbed 100m fly gold in a head-turning 50.60 last night, touched in 24.23 as runner-up. Thomas Robinson of Cruiz also landed on the podium in 24.77 for bronze.
Temple owns a season-best of 23.40 in this 50m fly, hit at the Japan Open last month. As for Chalmers, the 25-year-old Olympic champion now ranks just outside the top 25 performers in the world this season, with his gold medal-worthy 23.66 checking in as the 8th-best time of his career.
Additional Notes
- Before the 50m fly, Temple took on the men’s 200m free where he notched a time of 1:49.42 as the only competitor under 1:50. He owns a career-best of 1:47.43 from 2021.
- Cruiz’s Kayla Hardy earned gold in the women’s 200m IM with a time of 2:15.05.
- The women’s 100m fly saw Brittany Castelluzzo produce the quickest time of the pack. She clocked 59.42 as the winner, with 17-year-old Olivia Wunsch next in line in 1:00.17 while 16-year-old Jessica Cole put up 1:00.37.
- 30-year-old Olympic medalist Mitch Larkin was also in the water to contest the men’s 100m back. The Chandler athlete punched a result of 55.71 for the top time.
- Olympic champion and former World Record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook dove in for the men’s 200m breast. The 25-year-old topped the field in 2:09.29 to rank just outside the top 5 performers in the world at the moment.
