Bronte Campbell Tops Sister Cate To Close Out 2024 South Aussie States

2024 SOUTH AUSTRALIA STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 South Australia State Open Championships concluded tonight with a feisty battle between sisters in the women’s 100m freestyle.

Olympic gold medalists Bronte and Cate Campbell dueled from start to finish, with the former getting to the wall first. Bronte touched in a time of 53.30 to Cate’s 53.41 while fellow Cruiz swimmer Abbey Webb rounded out the podium in 55.23.

Cate (C1) was quicker on the front half, opening in 25.51 to Bronte’s (C2) 26.09. However, C2 sped to a 27.21 closing 50m to Cate’s 27.90 which rendered her with the gold.

C1 has already been as quick as 53.23 this season, a mark she put up at last month’s Queensland Championships to rank 8th in the world. As for C2, tonight’s 53.30 checks in as a new season-best, improving upon the 53.42 logged at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup stop in Budapest. C2 remains ranked as the 11th-swiftest woman in the world this season.

2023-2024 LCM Women 100 Free Siobhan HKG

HAUGHEY 2 Shayna

JACK AUS 52.76 3 Marrit

STEENBERGEN NED 52.96 4 Meg

HARRIS AUS 53.03 5 Junxuan

YANG CHN 53.11 6 Kate

DOUGLASS USA 53.12 7 Torri

HUSKE USA 53.17 8 Cate

CAMPBELL AUS 53.23 9 Sarah

SJOESTROEM SWE 53.25 10 Mollie

O'CALLAGHAN AUS 53.27 11 Bronte

CAMPBELL AUS 53.42 View Top 33»

A pair of Marion teammates finished 1-2 in the men’s 50m fly as Kyle Chalmers and Matt Temple snagged the top two spots in the race.

Chalmers clocked a rapid 23.66 as the sole swimmer in the field to delve under the 24-second barrier. 24-year-old Temple, who already nabbed 100m fly gold in a head-turning 50.60 last night, touched in 24.23 as runner-up. Thomas Robinson of Cruiz also landed on the podium in 24.77 for bronze.

Temple owns a season-best of 23.40 in this 50m fly, hit at the Japan Open last month. As for Chalmers, the 25-year-old Olympic champion now ranks just outside the top 25 performers in the world this season, with his gold medal-worthy 23.66 checking in as the 8th-best time of his career.

