Breaststroker Evlin Riederer Commits to FSU (2024) with #11 Time in Program History

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Evlin Riederer, a junior at The Woodlands High School in The Woodlands, Texas, has committed to join Florida State University in the fall of 2024. Her best time in the 100 breaststroke would rank her 11th all-time in program history even with more than a year before she swims her first varsity competition for the Seminoles.

I’m excited to announce my commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Florida State University! Thank you to my family and friends for the support, and my coaches around the world that helped me achieve this goal! Can’t wait to join this family. GO NOLES!! 🍢🍢

The Texan represented her high school this past season at the UIL 6A State Championship. On the way to winning the team title, Riederer contributed a 2nd-place finish in the 100-yard breast (1:01.28, a 2023 US Open cut) as well as a 6th place in the 200 IM (2:01.35). She also split a 50.99 anchoring the 400 free relay, in addition to a runner-up finish in the 200 medley relay, where she took on the breaststroke leg, splitting 28.58.

Year-round Riederer swims for The Woodlands Swim Team. In long course, she holds personal bests of 2:22.58 in the 200 IM and 2:39.52 in the 200 breast, both of which were set at the 2022 College Station Futures meet. Her best in the 100 breast dates back to 2021, when she swam 1:14.23 at Austin Sectionals.

Best Times SCY:

100 Breast – 1:01.28

200 Breast – 2:18.46

200 IM – 2:00.13

400 IM – 4:21.69

Riederer’s best 100 breast time would have been the second-fastest by an FSU swimmer at the 2023 ACC Championships. Her 1:01.28 would have qualified her for 19th place, which among Seminoles was behind only sophomore Maddy Huggins. Huggins swam 1:00.69 to qualify for the B-final in 15th. The Seminoles finished in 7th overall at ACCs as a team.

Riederer’s time also would rank her 11th in program history if repeated for the Florida State varsity squad.

While her times in the other events are a little way away from qualifying for finals — 24th place after prelims was a 1:59.70 in the 200 IM, 2:15.51 in the 200 breast, and 4:18.82 in the 400 IM — Riederer still has her senior year to find a second and third event to try to score in.

The future Florida State class of 2028 contains fellow recruits McKenna Patrick, Peyton Orlando, and Karlee Marusik.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.