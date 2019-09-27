Bracket Challenge: Which NCAA Event Is Hardest?

We’ve got bracket fever here at SwimSwam. After our ISL logo bracket pulled in huge amount of poll numbers, we’re cooking up another bracket, this time to test swimming’s age-old question: which event is hardest?
Some formatting notes:
- We’re starting with NCAA events for this bracket – so all races are in short course yards.
- We used all the NCAA events we could dig up – in order to come up with a more even 16 team bracket, we included both the 1000 free (used in college dual meets and in Divisions II) and the 100 IM (approved for inclusion in the NCAA, even if it’s not commonly used).
- Still, that’s only 15 events, so one event is going to wind up with a first-round bye.
- We pulled out 8 events as “seeded” events, at the top of each first-round bracket. There’s no perfect way to set up the bracket fairly, but we gave ‘seeds’ to the eight events specifically mentioned in our 2017 series where 25 coaches and 25 swimmers shared what they thought were the hardest events.
- From there, we ordered the 8 seeded events and the 8 unseeded events (including the first round bye) using a random number generator.
Hardest NCAA Event Bracket
Round 1 Polls
Which event is the hardest? Define ‘hardest’ however you wish. Your vote is your own.
200 Breaststroke vs 100 Butterfly
200 Butterfly vs 100 Backstroke
200 Freestyle vs 200 IM
1650 Freestyle vs 100 Freestyle
200 Backstroke vs 1000 Freestyle
400 IM vs 100 Breaststroke
50 Freestyle vs 100 IM
Which event is hardest? 1m, 3m or 10m for divers? I say 10m cause when a diver misses it hurts BAD!!!!
DiveDove
No diver in the history of the sport has ever missed the ground.
just to be sure, do you mean which event is hardest to win at NCAA’s, or more generally which one is the hardest to swim? (and BTW, 100 IM is not an NCAA event last time I checked)
Gator – regarding the 100 IM, as we noted at the top, it is, and it has been since 2015, an approved NCAA event: https://swimswam.com/ncaa-approves-100-yard-im-synchronized-diving-for-college-competition/
the 2% of 100 breastrokers need to chill
One of the votes was me accidentally missing the 400IM button haha