Bozeman HS Wins Montana Boys Title, Parker Keller Swims 56.8 100 Breast

2020 MHSA State Swim Meet – Boys

Swimming

February 16th, 2020

Short Course Yards

Results

TOP 5 TEAM SCORES

Boys AA

Bozeman High School – 222 CM Russell High School – 190 Great Falls High School – 181 Helena High School – 168 Missoula Sentinel – 149

Boys AB

Whitefish High School – 96. 50 Hardin High School – 61 Billings Central Catholic HS – 44. 50 Havre High School – 38 Columbia Falls High – 31

AA Recap:

Bozeman won the boys Montana HS state championship title recently, with the girls team also winning the title. Bozeman won the title through depth, not actually winning any individual events.

Helena High School was the biggest winner from an event standpoint, taking titles in 5 of 11 events. Helena won a relay on the day, taking the 400 free relay in 3:17.68. Senior Parker Keller came away with two event wins. Keller won the 100 breast, swimming a 56.87, touching first by 5 seconds. He won the event last year with a 58.60, and his personal best sits at 56.56 from back in December. Keller, a Providence College recruit, also won the 200 IM, swimming 1:57.37, which stands as a personal best. He came in 3rd in the event last year, swimming a 2:02.03.

Helena junior Christion Goetsch won the 100 fly with a 52.40. Teammate Rob Wagner was the defending champion in the event, having swum a 52.89 to win last year. Wagner went on to swim the 500 free this year, winning the event with a 4:49.79.

Missoula Sentinel picked up two event wins, taking the 200 medley relay with a 1:43.05. Junior Bremer Deaton took the 100 backstroke with a 53.92. Deaton came in 4th last year with a 55.54. Great Fall High School also picked up two event wins, taking the 200 free relay in 1:30.53. Sophomore Ben Woldtvedt took the 200 free with a 1:47.67, winning the race by 0.01 seconds over Christion Goetsch (1:47.68). Woldtvedt came in 5th in the race last year, swimming a 1:52.24, while Goetsch was 2nd in 1:48.83.

CM Russell High School senior Ben Huotari took the 100 free with a 48.06. He came in 3rd in the race last year, swimming a 48.86.

AB Recap:

Whitefish High School was dominant in the AB meet, taking 7 event titles, including 2 relays. Whitefish picked up wins in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay, swimming 1:48.35 and 3:32.22 respectively.

Whitefish sophomore Logan Botner was a double event winner, taking the 200 free with a 1:52.88. Botner won the race by 6 seconds. He went on to win the 100 back with a 58.43. Teammate Preston Ring, a senior, was another double event winner, claiming titles in the 200 IM and 100 free. Ring swam a 2:03.05 to win the 200 IM, clearing the field by 11 seconds. Defending champion Bennett Apostol (Billings Central Catholic) came in 2nd this year with a 2:14.24. Apostol won last year with a 2:14.26. Ring went on to win the 100 free, touching in 48.17. He was the defending champion in the event, having won the event last year with a 48.78. His time this year put himself only .11 seconds behind the AA champion. Whitefish’s Nicholas Starring won the 500 free with a 5:28.70, winning by 24 seconds.

Hardin High School picked up 3 wins on the meet, taking the 200 free relay in 1:37.14. Dominic Stevens, a Hardin senior, won the 50 free and 100 fly. Stevens clocked a 54.51 to win the 100 fly by a whopping 10 seconds. He swam a 54.16 in prelims. Stevens won the race last year with a 56.25, marking significant improvement. In the 50 free, Stevens swam a 22.56 to win the event, after touching in 22.53 in prelims. Preston Ring was the defending champ in the 50, having swum a 21.96 last year.

Havre High School senior Jacob Miller took the 100 breast with a 1:07.63. Dominic Stevens was the defending champ in the event, swimming a 1:06.75 to win the title last year. Miller was the 2019 runner-up, posting a 1:09.04.