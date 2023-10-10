BOTR Sprinter Julie Mishler (2025) Announces Verbal Commitment to Louisville

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Julie Mishler, a junior at Wawasee High School in Syracuse, Indiana, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Louisville for 2025-26. She will join IMer Kaitlyn Sallows, who made her verbal pledge to the Cardinals a week ago. Her older sister, Alexis Mishler, is a freshman on the Florida Gulf Coast women’s team this season.

“I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at The University of Louisville! I am so thankful for my family, coaches at FAST and WHS, and friends who have helped get me to this point! I especially want to thank my sister for being my role model. I wouldn’t be who I am today without her! I can’t wait to become part of the Cardinal family! Until then…GO CARDS!!”

Mishler swims club with Fishers Area Swimming Tigers and specializes in sprint free. A 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials qualifier in the 50m free, she is one of the “Best of the Rest” sprinters on our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2025.

In high school swimming, Mishler swam the sprint double at the 2023 IHSAA State Championships. She finished 3rd in both the 50 (22.88) and 100 free (50.16). She was half a second faster in the 50 and 1.5 seconds faster in the 100 than she had been in finals as a freshman in 2022.

Mishler’s best 50 free time comes from 2022 Winter Juniors East, where she placed 9th with 22.67. She also clocked a PB in the 100 back (55.04) at that meet, but lowered it 3 months later at the Indiana Swimming LSC Senior State Championships, where she won the event in 54.59, was runner-up in the 50 free (23.00) and 100 free (49.75), and placed 8th in the 100 fly (57.36). All but her 50 free were lifetime bests.

She clocked PBs in all her LCM events this summer. Beginning with the 100 back (1:02.38) and 100 fly (1:06.86) in the spring, she ended with best times in the 100 free (56.88) and 50 back (29.29) at Indiana Senior State Championships, and in the 50 free (25.60) at Summer Junior Nationals. She was an A finalist in the 50 free in Irvine, but it was her leadoff 50 on the FAST 200 free relay that earned her a ticket to Olympic Trials.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 22.67

100 free – 49.75

100 back – 54.59

100 fly – 57.36

Mishler was invited to the 2022 USA Swimming National Select Camp. In addition to swimming, she competes in water skiing and is a 4-time U.S. National Champion. She specializes in slalom skiing and trick skiing. Representing Team USA, she earned a gold medal at the Junior Can-Ams and a silver at the Junior Pan-Ams.

