College Swimming Weekly Preview: October 11 – October 17

Almost all of the intrasquads are done now and it is dual meet season, with the exception of a few small invites. The biggest intrasquad to watch will be Duke.

If a meet is missing, please kindly let us know in the comments.

Highlighting the dual meet schedule this week is Virginia vs Florida. Tennessee vs. Louisville will also be one to watch.

Pitt will be traveling out west this week to face both Stanford and Cal. Notably, Pitt head coach Chase Kreitler‘s previous stop prior to becoming Pitt’s head coach last season was as an assistant at Cal on the men’s side.

It is also important to note that with the upcoming Pan Am Games set to take place from October 21-25, some swimmers may be preparing for that international competition.