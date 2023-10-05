“Best of the Rest” IMer Kaitlyn Sallows (2025) Verbals to Louisville

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Kaitlyn Sallows from Delaware, Ohio, has announced her intention to swim and study at the University of Louisville beginning in the 2025-26 school year.

“I am thrilled to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Louisville. I am grateful for my family, coaches especially Lew Timberman, teammates and friends for their endless support. A huge thanks to Arthur and the entire UofL coaching staff for this amazing opportunity. I can’t wait for my four years in the VILLE‼️ GO CARDS⚫️🔴”

Like her sister, Ashley Sallows (who is a freshman on the Ohio University women’s swimming and diving team) before her, Sallows attends Rutherford B. Hayes High School and swims for Buckeye Swim Club in Columbus. She is an accomplished IMer, for which we named her to the “Best of the Rest” section on our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2025.

Sallows swam the 200 IM and 500 free at last February’s Ohio OHSAA Division I State Championships. She was runner-up in the 500 (4:54.09) and placed 4th in the IM (2:02.85). The following month, she was in West Virginia for their LSC Short Course Championships. There, she earned lifetime bests in the 100/1000/1650 free, 100 breast, and 200 fly. Her best times in the 200/400 IM -and 200 back- come from Winter Juniors East last December, where she placed 13th in the 200 fly and 16th in the 400 IM.

This summer, she finaled in all three of her best events at Junior National Championships in Irvine. She came in 12th in the 200 fly (2:14.17), 24th in the 200 IM (2:20.05 in prelims), and 19th in the 400 IM (4:55.24). Her 200 fly and 200 IM times were lifetime bests.

The Louisville women placed 3rd at the 2023 ACC Championships last season. Sallows’s best times would already score for the Cardinals at the conference level; her 400 IM time would have made the B final and her 200 fly time, the C final, last season. It took 1:59.70 to get a second swim in the 200 IM.

Best SCY times:

200 IM – 2:02.04

400 IM – 4:16.84

200 fly – 1:59.83

