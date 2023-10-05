Michigan State Says Battle to Save Swim and Dive Program Is Over

Supporters of Michigan State University’s swimming and diving program appear to have lost their three-year battle to reinstate the teams cut back in October of 2020 due to a “financial crisis” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

An MSU spokesperson told SwimSwam on Thursday that the 50-meter pool being constructed in the new $200 million recreation center will be built for student recreation — not a varsity program — after the Battle for Swim and Dive advocacy group fell short of its $26.5 million fundraising target on Sunday.

In March, new MSU leadership began working with the Battle for Spartan Swim and Dive to collect donations to help cover operating expenses for both teams. Battle for Spartan Swim and Dive raised more than $5 million of the $6.5 goal within a few months before getting thrown a curveball in June. MSU announced plans for a new 50-meter pool, but the university said an additional $20 million was needed by October 1 in order to upgrade the facility to support a competitive Power Five program. Those extra funds would pay for a separate diving well, coaches’ offices, locker rooms, and 250 more bleacher seats, among other modifications.

“The Battle for Spartan Swim and Dive has not been informed of any formal decision by current President Teresa Woodruff regarding the future return of the MSU Swimming and Diving Men’s and Women’s teams,” Battle for Spartan Swim and Dive told SwimSwam. “Our group continues its efforts to seek collaborative solutions to reach its goals — goals that have been repeatedly altered and added to since our battle began in October 2020.”

The Battle for Spartan Swim and Dive is refusing to accept defeat, vowing to continue their efforts “with even stronger resolve.”

When the fundraising target shifted from $6.5 million to $26.5 million, Battle for Spartan Swim and Dive said it was confident they would meet the initial figure and would help find donors “who can help bridge the infrastructure gap toward construction of a top-tier facility that will serve the Spartan community.” The Battle group had been in discussions with MSU officials about other facility solutions aside from the $20 million top-end option, but those talks broke down late last week ahead of Sunday’s deadline.

An outside gender equity review recently concluded that female athletes at MSU receive less financial assistance and other resources in proportion to their male counterparts. The university is not in compliance with Title IX’s mandate that financial aid is distributed equitably as 46.3% of athletic financial assistance went to women despite their 48.9% share of the overall athlete population. Of course, those disparities could be resolved by either cutting men’s athletic scholarships or adding opportunities for women.

Last summer, Battle for Spartan Swim and Dive said it secured $8.5 million from two anonymous donors, but those donations were estate bequests and endowments that MSU did not end up accepting to fund either operating expenses or facility upgrades because it’s not “cash in hand.” There was also speculation that the university could sell naming rights to parts of the facility to help make up the remaining money. Construction on the MSU’s new recreation center began in July and is expected to be finished by early 2026.

MSU is soon set to receive a lot more revenue thanks to the Big Ten’s new media rights deal worth more than $1 billion annually. Member schools are projected to eventually receive $100 million a year, nearly double the $54.3 million paid out during the most recent fiscal year (2019-20) not impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just six months ago, an MSU board trustee said the university did not see a viable path to bringing the program back. Then in January, MSU reached a settlement with 11 former members of the women’s swim team, which stopped short of guaranteeing reinstatement but did provide several Title IX protections for the future. Last August, MSU was found to have violated Title IX by cutting the Spartans’ swim and dive program, and the university’s appeal to the Supreme Court was rejected in December.

Battle for Spartan Swim and Dive’s full statement is available below: