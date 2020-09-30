Both Zhang & Xu Dial It Back On Day 5 Finals Of Chinese C’ships

2020 CHINESE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

September 26th – October 2nd

Qingdao, China

LCM (50m)

Results via Asian Media

It appears the heats session is where it’s at for these 2020 Chinese Swimming Championships, as the meet’s most eye-popping performances have transpired there.

For instance, we saw Xu Jiayu throw down a menacing time of 52.37 in the men’s 100m back prelim, while Zhang Yufei became the world’s 2nd fastest 100m fly performer ever with her monster 55.62.

Both swimmers were slower come the final, although stellar times were still on their agenda. Xu logged a 1back effort of 52.60 to win by nearly 3 seconds, while Zhang was impressive again with a 56.29 100m fly to produce the 2nd fastest time of her career.

Yu Hexin had been the top-seeded men’s 100m freestyle with his prelims PB of 48.44, but was still rendered out of the final due to having failed the pre-competition fitness tests. Yu also already nailed a new Chinese national record of 21.79 in the 50m free prelims earlier in the meet.

Also swimming in the finals was Zhang Ke who hit a time of 8:29.92 in the women’s 800m free. She doubled up from her 1500m victory which was a result of 16:13.26 here in Qingdao.

Finally in the women’s 200m free, Yang Junxuan was just off her heat swim of 1:56.38 with another solid time of 1:56.52. She is China’s national record holder with her lifetime best of 1:54.98 from the FINA Champions Series this past January.