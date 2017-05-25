Bonnet Dominates 200 Free in Day 3 Prelims of French Nationals

2017 FRENCH ELITE LONG COURSE NATIONALS

Tuesday, May 23 – Sunday, May 28, 2017

Centre Nautique de Schiltigheim, Strasbourg

50-meter course

Prelims at 9:00 AM / Finals at 5:30 PM

Televised on beIN SPORTS1 Tue-Fri / beIN SPORTS2 Sat / beIN SPORTS3 Sun

FINA Qualifying Standards for 2017 Worlds

Meet Central

Start Lists

Results

The 2017 French Elite Long Course Nationals continued this morning in Strasbourg with day 3 prelims. Swimmers gathered to compete in the men’s 200 fly, 100 back, and 800 free, while the women competed in the 50 breast, 200 IM, and 200 free. The fastest 8 seeds in the men’s 800 free haven’t swum yet, as they’ll be racing during the finals session. Read on for highlights from today’s morning session.

In the men’s 100 back prelims, Thomas Avetand and Benjamin Stasiulis were narrowly separated as they raced to the top 2 seed. It should be a good race in the middle of the pool tonight, as Avetand touched in 54.79 to take lane 4 by just 2 hundredths of a second over Stasilius (54.81). Also in the mix will be Paul-Gabriel Bedel, who qualified 3rd with a 55.17.

Olympic freestyler Charlotte Bonnet led the way through the women’s 200 free prelims. Bonnet, who finaled in this event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was the only woman to crack the 2:00-barrier this morning. She touched the wall in 1:58.45, finishing well ahead of 2nd seed Margaux Fabre (2:00.16).

Additional Top Seeds: