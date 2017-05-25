Cullen Jones Inducted into NC State Athletics Hall of Fame

U.S. Olympian Cullen Jones was inducted into the NC State Athletics Hall of Fame as a member of the 2018 class. Jones, a 4-time Olympic medalist for the United States, competed for NC State in the NCAA from 2002 to 2006.

While at NC State, Jones garnered numerous honors from the ACC and NCAA. He was a 4-time ACC champion and won the 2006 NCAA title in the 50 free. Jones was also named ACC Swimmer of the Year and ACC Meet MVP in 2006. During his career, Jones rewrote records in the NC State school record book and the ACC record book.

In 2008, Jones was a member of the USA 400 free relay team that captured gold over the french at the Beijing Olympics. He’s still a World Record holder as a part of that relay. At the 2012 London Olympics, Jones brought home 3 medals. Individually, he earned a silver medal in the 50 free. Jones continued to play a role in the United States’ relay success, as he won gold as a member of Team USA’s 400 medley relay and silver as a member of the USA’s 400 free relay.

Also inducted into the NC State Athletic Hall of Fame alongside Jones was former NC State swim coach Willis Casey. During his 40-year career at NC State Casey was the head swimming and diving coach from 1946 to 1969 before taking on the role of athletics director from 1969 to 1986. As a swim coach, he led NC State to 11 ACC titles and coached 15 NCAA champions.