Bobby Finke Scratches 1500 Free on Day 1 of U.S. Nationals

2022 U.S. National Championships

Tuesday July 26 – Saturday, July 29, 2018

William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA

Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)

Bobby Finke has scratched the 1500 free on the opening day of the U.S. National Championships. Finke, who won the event at the 2020 Olympic Games and was the silver medalist at the World Championships -while setting an American Record- in Budapest last month, will not swim his signature event in Irvine. He is still entered in the 400 and 800 freestyle events and the 400 IM, however. His absence in the 1500 moves his University of Florida teammate Tyler Watson into the fastest heat that swims in finals.

Other circle-seeded swimmers who have scratched out of the men’s events on Tuesday morning include Sun Devil Swimming’s Grant House in the 100 free (15th seed, 49.24) and Australia’s Charlie Hawke in the 200 fly (6th seed, 1:58.00).

On the women’s side, Katie Ledecky pulled out of heats of the 100 free but is expected to swim in tonight’s final of the 800 free. Ledecky was seeded 8th in the 100 (54.72). Lindsay Flynn from University of Michigan also scratched the 100 free, after coming in with the 22nd seed time of 55.58. Alto Swim Club’s Lillie Nordmann opted to swim in prelims of the 100 free, where she is seeded 17th, and drop the 200 fly, where she was seeded 13th (2:11.14).

Number 3 seed Maddy Gough of Australia (8:24.17) gave up her spot in the fastest heat of the 800 free, which moves 9th-seeded Kristen Stege of University of Tennessee (8:37.60) into lane 8 tonight. Liberty Williams from University of Louisville also scratched the 800 free; she came in with the 17th-fastest time (8:44.20).

Day One heats begin at 9:00 AM Pacific time and should last about an hour. The slower heats of the women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free will begin at 2:15 PM.

Scratches, Day One Prelims

Women’s 200 Fly

#13 Nordmann, Lillie 19 Alto Swim Club-PC/Magnolia 2:11.14

Men’s 200 Fly

#6 *Hawke, Charlie 19 Australia-US 1:58.00

Women’s 100 Free

#8 Ledecky, Katie 25 Gator Swim Club-FL 54.72

#22 Flynn, Lindsay 19 Univ. Of Michigan-MI 55.58

Men’s 100 Free

#15 House, Grant 24 Sun Devil Swimming-AZ 49.24

Women’s 800 Free

#3 *Gough, Maddy 23 Australia-US 8:24.17

#17 Williams, Liberty 20 U of Lousiville-KY 8:44.20

Men’s 1500 Free