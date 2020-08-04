Bobby Finke Hits 7:51.66 For #3 U.S. 800 Free This Season In SPA vs AAC Dual

SPA vs AAC Dual Meet

Saturday, August 1, 2020

North Shore Pool / St. Petersburg, FL

Long Course Meters (LCM) format

Full results

Florida stars Bobby Finke and Kieran Smith competed at a long course club dual meet in Florida this week, with Finke hitting the third-best 800 free of any American this season.

Finke, who smashed American, NCAA, and U.S. Open records in the 1650-yard freestyle this college season, went 7:51.66 to win the 800 free, which was probably the banner event of the dual meet’s 14-event schedule. That swim is the third-best 800 free of Finke’s entire career, and easily his best in-season swim. Finke was 7:47.58 at U.S. Nationals last summer and 7:51.45 at Nationals the year prior, the only two times he’s been faster than he was this past weekend.

That time ranks Finke #3 among Americans this season behind two swims from U.S. Open in December:

Top U.S. Men – 800 free (2019-2020 season)

Jordan Wilimovsky – 7:49.76 (US Open) Zane Grothe – 7:51.53 (US Open) Bobby Finke – 7:51.66 (SPA-AAC Dual) Nick Norman – 7:56.30 (PSS Des Moines) Michael Brinegar – 7:59.37 (US Open)

This weekend’s 800 free was full of fireworks. Finke’s Florida Gators teammate Kieran Smith also swam, going after a 400 free split. Smith – who set NCAA, American, and U.S. Open records in the 500-yard free this college season – was 3:54.17 at the 400-mark. That’s about 6.4 seconds off his career-best, set in December.

19-year-old Caleb Kravitz was 8:10.20 in that 800 free, dropping six seconds off his lifetime-best. Kravitz is a St. Petersburg Aquatics swimmer who just graduated high school and will join Finke and Smith at the University of Florida in the fall. His time drop over the weekend would have put him under the original 2020 Olympic Trials cut (8:12.99), though nothing has yet been announced about updated time standards after Trials were delayed one full year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet another Florida Gator was third in that race: Brennan Gravley in 8:12.47.

A few other notable swims from the dual meet: