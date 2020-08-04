Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

The Pebwick Chronicles (Part V) – Capture the Flag

PEBWICK CHRONICLES  – EPISODE V

Olympic-level swimmers — Michael Chadwick and Jacob Pebley — are Pebwick, and you are watching the Pebwick Chronicles.

What do Olympic-level swimmers do during the summer when there’s no Olympics? They play capture the flag on the beach…or try at least. With the great fit of TallSlim Tees, no one wants to give up their shirt for the flag! Be sure to use coupon code PEBWICK for 10% off at https://www.tallslimtees.com.

In this episode of the Pebwick Chronicles:  Matt Grevers, Will Licon, Matthew Josa, Justin Lynch,  Connor Hoppe, Michael Chadwick and Jacob Pebley.

Are you tall?  Do non-swimmers ask if you play basketball? Do they ask if you know Michael Phelps once you explain you’re a swimmer?  If so, then you suffer from tall-swimmer-itis, and you have it for life. You might as well lean in and make it work for you.  You can start by getting the right t-shirt. Not a shirt that exposes your belly or your backside upper-crack.  You need a t-shirt made exclusively for you, for the tall swimmer….a TallSlim Tee.

Founded in 2014, TallSlim Tees designs and sells t-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, polos, henleys, button-up shirts, and sweatshirts for tall, lean men. The TallSlim Tees partnership with Chadwick and Pebley — who their USA Swimming teammates jokingly callPebwick — is fitting, given their years-long struggle to find clothes that properly drape over their swimmer bodies.

About TallSlim Tees
TallSlim Tees was founded in 2014 by Dan Deceuster after years of personal frustration with t-shirt sizes. Brands with tall sizes only added a little extra length to their shirts. Big and tall sizes were plenty long but far too big everywhere else. He decided to do something about it and designed a custom t-shirt customized specifically for tall, lean men.

TallSlim Tees is a SwimSwam partner. 

