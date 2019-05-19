Blake Pieroni Goes .7 In-Season Best on No Rest in Bloomington (Video)

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 200 FREE FINAL

PSS Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang, 2016

The Indiana Swim Club duo of Blake Pieroni and Zach Apple were out real fast at the halfway mark of the men’s 200 free, with Apple flipping in a blistering 51.64 for the lead. Pieroni closed the gap on the third 50, and then took over coming home as he picked up the win in 1:47.25.

That’s a new season-best for Pieroni, improving on his 1:47.92 from the Des Moines stop, and also puts him 24th in the world in 2018-19 (and top American, passing Caeleb Dressel’s 1:47.31).

400 and 1500 champ Zane Grothe made a big push on the last 50, sailing by Apple with a 27.14 split to claim second in 1:47.90. That’s a new season-best and his fastest swim since 2017.

Apple wound up third in 1:49.49, narrowly holding off Patrick Callan (1:49.62) of Michigan.