Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Blake Pieroni Goes .7 In-Season Best on No Rest in Bloomington (Video)

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 200 FREE FINAL

  • PSS Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang, 2016
  1. Blake Pieroni, ISC, 1:47.25
  2. Zane Grothe, BCH, 1:47.90
  3. Zach Apple, ISC, 1:49.49

The Indiana Swim Club duo of Blake Pieroni and Zach Apple were out real fast at the halfway mark of the men’s 200 free, with Apple flipping in a blistering 51.64 for the lead. Pieroni closed the gap on the third 50, and then took over coming home as he picked up the win in 1:47.25.

That’s a new season-best for Pieroni, improving on his 1:47.92 from the Des Moines stop, and also puts him 24th in the world in 2018-19 (and top American, passing Caeleb Dressel’s 1:47.31).

400 and 1500 champ Zane Grothe made a big push on the last 50, sailing by Apple with a 27.14 split to claim second in 1:47.90. That’s a new season-best and his fastest swim since 2017.

Apple wound up third in 1:49.49, narrowly holding off Patrick Callan (1:49.62) of Michigan.

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Huh

Lol he was pretty rested

Vote Up3-3Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago
googoodoll

Nobody rests

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
19 minutes ago
Zeb

He legit just said he wasn’t, what makes you say that??

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
15 minutes ago

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!