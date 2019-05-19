Blake Pieroni Goes .7 In-Season Best on No Rest in Bloomington (Video)

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES
- Thursday, May 16 – Sunday, May 19, 2019
- Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, Indiana
- Long course meters (LCM) format
- Eastern Time zone
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (Thursday timed finals 4 PM)
Reported by James Sutherland.
MEN’S 200 FREE FINAL
- PSS Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang, 2016
- Blake Pieroni, ISC, 1:47.25
- Zane Grothe, BCH, 1:47.90
- Zach Apple, ISC, 1:49.49
The Indiana Swim Club duo of Blake Pieroni and Zach Apple were out real fast at the halfway mark of the men’s 200 free, with Apple flipping in a blistering 51.64 for the lead. Pieroni closed the gap on the third 50, and then took over coming home as he picked up the win in 1:47.25.
That’s a new season-best for Pieroni, improving on his 1:47.92 from the Des Moines stop, and also puts him 24th in the world in 2018-19 (and top American, passing Caeleb Dressel’s 1:47.31).
400 and 1500 champ Zane Grothe made a big push on the last 50, sailing by Apple with a 27.14 split to claim second in 1:47.90. That’s a new season-best and his fastest swim since 2017.
Apple wound up third in 1:49.49, narrowly holding off Patrick Callan (1:49.62) of Michigan.
Lol he was pretty rested
Nobody rests
He legit just said he wasn’t, what makes you say that??