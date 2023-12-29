“Best of the Rest” Butterflyer Riccardo Osio (2025) Sends Verbal Commitment to USC

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

2x USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Riccardo Osio from Keller, Texas, has made a verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Southern California beginning in the 2025-26 school year.

“I am humbled and honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Southern California! Couldn’t have made it to this point if it wasn’t for my parents, my brother, as well as all my coaches and teammates. A huge thank you to all, including the entire USC coaching staff who have given me this amazing opportunity! I’m thrilled to become a TROJAN!! FIGHT ON”

Osio moved to Texas from Italy when he was 3 years old. He is currently a junior at Keller High School and he swims year-round with Lakeside Aquatic Club under Jason Walter. We ranked him among the “Best of the Rest” butterflyers on our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2025.

Osio, who has triple citizenship in Italy, Ecuador, and the United States, is a member of the Italian National Junior Team. He is a 5x Italian Junior National Champion and holds Italian National Age Group records. He represented Italy at the European Youth Olympic Festival, where he won a gold medal as a member of the boys’ 400 medley relay (he went 54.12 on the fly).

In high school swimming, Osio along with teammates Maximus Williamson and Cooper Lucas) contributed to Keller’s Texas UIL 6A state title in 2023. Osio swam the 200 free and 100 fly, placing 10th in the free and 9th in the fly and notching respective PBs of 1:39.10 and 48.13 in prelims.

Most recently, Osio competed in the 50 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly at Winter Juniors West. He placed 13th in the 100 fly (48.23) and 26th in prelims of the 200 fly (PB of 1:48.49).

He kicked off 2023 long course season with PBs in the 50/100/200 fly (25.44/55.23/2:09.42) at PSS Mission Viejo in May. He then swam at European Youth Olympic Festival and improved his times in the 50 fly (25.00), 100 fly (54.53), and 200 fly (2:06.14), placing 5th in the 100 fly and 10th in the 200 fly. He finished the summer at the Italian Age Group Championships in August, lowering his PBs to 52.79 in the 100 free, 1:55.91 in the 200 free, 24.40 in the 50 fly, and 53.92 in the 100 fly.

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 48.18

200 fly – 1:48.49

Osio will team up with #14 Campbell McKean from Bend, Oregon, at USC in the fall of 2025.

