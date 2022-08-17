Ben Proud Makes History As Worlds, Commonwealth & European Champion

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

27-year-old Ben Proud of Great Britain made history tonight en route to winning gold in the men’s 50m freestyle at the 2022 European Championships.

With his title here in Rome, Proud becomes the first man ever to become World Champion, Commonwealth Games Champion and European Champion in the same event in the same year.

Tonight, Proud got it done for gold in a time of 21.58 after setting himself as the 2nd seeded swimmer out of the heats with a time of 21.78 followed by a top-seeded semi-final outing of 21.40.

With his 21.58 clocking this evening, Proud shimmied to the wall just .02 ahead of silver medalist Leonardo Deplano of Italy while Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev produced a time of 21.75 for bronze.

Proud had already taken the 2022 World Championships 50m freestyle crown in a time of 21.32 while his Commonwealth Games victory came in a mark of 21.36. As such, tonight’s performance ranks 3rd out of the trifecta of gold medals.

Ben Proud‘s Personal Top 10 Best LCM 50 Freestyle Performances