Beck Hastings to Take His Talents to William & Mary for the 2024-25 Season

Virginia native Beck Hastings will head to Williamsburg to swim for William & Mary in the fall of 2024.

Hastings, who competes for the Potomac Marlins in club swimming and attends Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, is a Futures qualifier in multiple freestyle and butterfly events.

“I am announcing my commitment to William & Mary. I’m extremely grateful to have the opportunity to swim and study at such an awesome school. Thank you to coaches Kellogg and Williams, and the rest of the W&M coaching staff for helping me through this process. I also want to thank my parents, siblings, and friends for supporting me throughout my swim career. Lastly, I want to thank Barry and Bill Marlin, as well as the entire Potomac Marlins coaching staff for bringing my swimming to where it is today. GO TRIBE!! “

Hastings recently represented Thomas Jefferson Sci & Tech at the 2023 6A Virginia High School State Championships. In the ‘A’ final of the 200 free, Hastings finished third, posting a time of 1:39.57 to crack the 1:40 barrier for the first time. Later, Hastings added a fourth-place finish in the 500 free with another personal best of 4:35.82.

Hastings also led off Thomas Jefferson Sci & Tech’s 200 and 400 free relays, clocking 21.13 in the 50 free and 46.27 in the 100 free to add two more personal best times.

At the 2023 Speedo Sectionals in Christiansburg, Hastings was a three-time ‘A’ finalist, finishing fourth in the 200 free (1:40.11), 100 free (46.19), and 200 fly (1:52.36).

Top Times (SCY):

50 free – 21.13

100 free – 46.19

200 free – 1:39.57

500 free – 4:35.82

1000 free – 9:38.36

100 fly – 50.24

200 fly – 1:51.11

Hastings looks to be a valuable addition to the William & Mary mid-distance freestyle events. His current times in the 200 and 500 free would have placed him second and third, respectively, in William & Mary’s team rankings this season.

At the 2023 CAA Conference Championships, the Tribe men finished fifth of eight teams, maintaining their position from last year’s meet. Hastings would have scored in multiple events at the 2023 Championships with his best times, coming in at ninth in the 200 free and 14th in the 200 fly. His 500 free would have put him in 17th, just outside of scoring position.

Beck Hastings joins Ethan Hadsell to comprise the 2024 Tribe recruiting class thus far.

