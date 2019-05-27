Avery Williams to Remain in Hoosier State, Gives Commitment to Indiana

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Avery Williams of Carmel, Indiana will be calling the Hoosier State home for four more years as the high school senior has given her commitment to Indiana University of the Big Ten Conference. Williams is a sprint butterfly-freestyle specialist and recently earned her first Winter Juniors cut in her career (50 freestyle). She is a member of the Carmel Swim Club of the Indiana Swimming LSC and completing her junior year at Carmel High School.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at Indiana University! Thank you to everyone who has been there for me along the way! #gohoosiers ⚪️🔴”

Williams is coming off a strong 2018-19 short-course season, when she notched lifetime bests in each of her five top events. Williams earned 5th place at the 2019 Indiana High School State Championships in the 50 freestyle (.03 from podium) and 6th place in the 100 freestyle helping lead Carmel High to a dominating team championship. At Carmel Swim Club’s Winter Invitational in January, she swam career bests and Futures cuts in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly.

Best Times, SCY (Highest time standard secured):

50 Freestyle: 23.44 (Winter Juniors)

100 Freestyle: 51.21 (Futures)

200 Freestyle: 1:52.17

100 Butterfly: 56.14 (Futures)

200 IM: 2:07.25 (Futures)

Sprint freestyle depth was a big problem for the Hoosiers last season, and became even bigger with Morgan Scott and Julia Wolf both planning to transfer. Their recruiting, in both the high school classes of 2019 and 2020, have been taking big bites at that problem (though those athletes will now trade the renowned sprint coach they thought they were committing to, Coley Stickels, for the program’s new renowned sprint coach, Jonty Skinner). Williams verbally committed before the change was made.

Among the reinforcements are Alexis Doherty (23.05/50.79), Ashley Turak (22.10/48.72), Cora Dupre (22.46/48.96), and Grace Pangburn (23.34/51.07), who are all committed to Indiana in the class of 2019.

