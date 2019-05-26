Cardiff International Open Meet Sees Budding Age Groupers Deliver

2019 CARDIFF INTERNATIONAL OPEN MEET

Friday, May 24th – Sunday, May 26th

Cardiff International Pool

LCM

Entry List

Results – Meet Mobile: Cardiff International Open Meet 2019

Cardiff Swimming Club in Great Britain hosted its International Open Meet over the weekend. Hosting clubs from around the nation, the meet serves as a competition for swimmers to qualify for the 2019 British Summer Championships taking place this July.

Harriet Jones represented her home club well, winning the women’s open 100m free in a time of 57.40. The 21-year-old also nabbed the 100m fly win in 1:00.79, as well as the 50m free in 26.99 to earn 60 points total.

17-year-old Kyle Booth, also of the home club Cardiff, nailed gold in the men’s open 200m breaststroke. Booth hit the wall in 2:17.59, checking in with the 6th fastest time of his career. Booth broke out with a lifetime best of 2:14.21 in prelims at this year’s British Championships, ultimately finishing 5th in the final with a time of 2:14.99.

City of Liverpool’s Tyriese Smith wreaked havoc for 14-year-old men, taking 1st in the 100m back with a time of 1:00.66 and gold in the 100m free in a mark of 55.01. Smith’s personal best in the latter event sits at the 54.44 he put down in Manchester this past January, while his time in the former appears to be a new career fastest mark.

Lauren Cox took the women’s 50m back in a mark of 28.84, the only swimmer under 30 seconds, while she doubled up with a gold in the 100m back as well. The City of Coventry swimmer topped the podium there in 1:02.71.

Lichfield Swimming Club’s Bryony Stephenson clocked a near-personal best en route to topping the podium in the 200m breaststroke for women aged 13-14, stopping the cock in a time of 1:15.89. That’s just shy of her PB of 1:15.71 from just last weekend at the Nova Centurion Level 1 Meet.