Collin Fuchs Verbally Commits to Home-State Texas A&M University

Collin Fuchs of Spring, Texas has given his verbal commitment to Texas A&M University. He will be traveling less than 100 miles to his new home in College Station, starting in the fall of 2020.

Fuchs had a huge meet at March’s 2019 Gulf Swimming Short Course Championships. There, he blasted out best times across the board, which included his first US Open (formerly known as Winter Nationals) cut in the 200 backstroke. He, also, qualified for summer Junior Nationals in the 100 backstroke and won the LSC title in the 100- and 200 freestyle events and was 3rd in the 100 breaststroke (picking up another Winter Juniors cut in the process)

“I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Texas A&M University! So thankful for my family, friends, coaches and teammates who have helped me get to where I am today. I knew A&M was the place for me once I stepped foot on the campus. I loved the team environment, the coaching staff and their training philosophies. Gigem! 🏼”

Fuchs has seen massive and consistent time drops throughout his prep swimming career. He has seen a 3.5 second cut in the past 18 months in the 100 backstroke and 6.5 seconds in the 200 backstroke in the same span. Similar progressions are seen in his sprint freestyle and 200 IM as well giving him tremendous versatility to add to Jay Holmes‘ squad.

Best Times (SCY):

50 Freestyle: 21.55

100 Freestyle: 45.12 (Winter Juniors)

200 Freestyle: 1:40.79 (Futures)

100 Backstroke: 49.16 (Summer Juniors)

200 Backstroke: 1:46.63 (US Open)

200 IM: 1:53.99

In comparison, the Aggies’ top backstroker Shaine Casas (7th at 2019 SECs) went 48.43 at age 16 before going sub-46 during his freshman year at Texas A&M last season where he was one of the top freshman backstrokers, if not the top freshman backstroker, in the country.

Fuchs is currently completing his junior year at Klein Oak High School (TX) and swims club for the Premier Aquatics Club of Klein of the Gulf Swimming LSC.

