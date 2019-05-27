McLaughlin Swims First Sub-2:10 200 Meter Fly Since 2015

2019 SPEEDO GRAND CHALLENGE

Continuing momentum off her 200 free at the Speedo Grand Challenge, US National Teamer Katie McLaughlin threw down her first sub-2:10 swim in the 200 fly in 4 years.

McLaughlin won the 200 fly super-final on Sunday with a 2:09.52, dropping 3 seconds from her prelims swim of 2:12.34. That time is now her second top-25 ranked time in the world this year, alongside her 200 free from Saturday.

The Cal Golden Bear’s 2018 season best was a 2:10.40, swum at the Santa Clara stop of the Pro Swim Series. The last time McLaughlin was seen under 2:10 was at the 2015 Kazan World Championships, where her 2:06.95 performance was good enough for 6th place.

McLaughlin was on track after her high school career to flourish her freshman year at Cal, however, she suffered a neck injury during a training trip that cost her most of her season and, subsequently, a place at NCAAs as a freshman.

At the 2019 NCAA Championships, McLaughlin was a crucial member of the winning 200 free relay, 400 medley relay, and 400 free relay. Individually, McLaughlin swam lifetime bests in the 100 fly (49.97) and 200 fly (1:51.09) that placed 3rd and 4th. McLaughlin also popped a 1:42.85 in the 200 free, which later placed 7th in the finals.

Her LCM swims are progressively catching up to her 2015 lifetime bests post-injury. At the 2018 US Nationals, McLaughlin was one of many athlete comebacks when she placed second in the 100 fly (57.51) behind Mallory Comerford to secure at spot on the Pan Pacs team. At Pan Pacs, McLaughlin was a member of the silver-medal winning 800 free relay, along with swimming Personal Bests in the 200 free (1:56.88) and 100 free (54.14).

McLaughlin will represent the US at the 2019 World Championships later this July, swimming the 100 fly.